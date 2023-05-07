Here are diet essentials and lifestyle hacks you must adopt after egg retrieving procedure

More women than ever are choosing to wait until later in life to start families. A woman may be able to postpone pregnancy by freezing her eggs. Here are some things to keep in mind ebfore you opt for the same-- By Anushri Bokade

A portion of healthy food and a way of life is crucial to prevent any difficulties during pregnancy and guarantee the child's optimal development. Hence, practice the following habits.

Consult a Dietician: Research indicates that dietary adjustments usually take three months to increase egg quality. A healthy diet is necessary before the surgery to guarantee the best egg quality. To ensure that crucial nutrients are routinely ingested, it is advised to consult a fertility dietitian as soon as possible.

Up Your Water Intake: Staying hydrated after egg retrieval is essential. It helps your body flush out the excess estrogen that ovaries produce. It is advised to drink two to three litres of water daily. An electrolyte solution can be mixed in the first few days after surgery.

Recharge Electrolytes: Skipping deep-fried and salty food from your diet is highly suggested in the post-retrieval period. Drink coconut water enriched with potassium and sodium to replenish your electrolytes.

Fiber-Rich Food: Fruits, vegetables and lesser processed whole grains contain high dietary fibre. It helps in removing excess hormones like estrogen. It is highly suggested to consume 25 grams of fibre per day. Leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables, including broccoli, cauliflower, Bok choy, brussels sprouts, cabbage, apples, pears, avocados, and lush gardens, which can all provide this.

