Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are diet essentials and lifestyle hacks you must adopt after egg retrieving procedure

    More women than ever are choosing to wait until later in life to start families. A woman may be able to postpone pregnancy by freezing her eggs. Here are some things to keep in mind ebfore you opt for the same-- By Anushri Bokade

    Here are diet essentials and lifestyle hacks you must adopt after egg retrieving procedure ARB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 7, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

    A portion of healthy food and a way of life is crucial to prevent any difficulties during pregnancy and guarantee the child's optimal development. Hence, practice the following habits.

    Consult a Dietician: Research indicates that dietary adjustments usually take three months to increase egg quality. A healthy diet is necessary before the surgery to guarantee the best egg quality. To ensure that crucial nutrients are routinely ingested, it is advised to consult a fertility dietitian as soon as possible.Here are diet essentials and lifestyle hacks you must adopt after egg retrieving procedure ARB

    ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan 2: 7 things to know before watching multi-starrer historical period drama film

    Up Your Water Intake: Staying hydrated after egg retrieval is essential. It helps your body flush out the excess estrogen that ovaries produce. It is advised to drink two to three litres of water daily. An electrolyte solution can be mixed in the first few days after surgery.

    Here are diet essentials and lifestyle hacks you must adopt after egg retrieving procedure ARB

    Recharge Electrolytes: Skipping deep-fried and salty food from your diet is highly suggested in the post-retrieval period. Drink coconut water enriched with potassium and sodium to replenish your electrolytes.

    Here are diet essentials and lifestyle hacks you must adopt after egg retrieving procedure ARB

    Fiber-Rich Food: Fruits, vegetables and lesser processed whole grains contain high dietary fibre. It helps in removing excess hormones like estrogen. It is highly suggested to consume 25 grams of fibre per day. Leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables, including broccoli, cauliflower, Bok choy, brussels sprouts, cabbage, apples, pears, avocados, and lush gardens, which can all provide this.

    Here are diet essentials and lifestyle hacks you must adopt after egg retrieving procedure ARB

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress stuns fans in bold hair-inspired DIY outfit

    Last Updated May 7, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Know what measures to take if you have nasal congestion ADC

    Know what measures to take if you have nasal congestion

    Here are 5 ways to better your sleep cycle naturally ADC

    Here are 5 ways to better your sleep cycle naturally

    Get glowing, hydrated skin in summer by avoiding these 5 practises

    Get glowing, hydrated skin in summer by avoiding these 5 practises

    Rabindra Jayanti 2023 Interesting facts about Rabindranath Tagore early life and his work MSW

    Rabindra Jayanti 2023: Interesting facts about Rabindranath Tagore’s early life and his work

    Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023: Remembering 'Bard Of Bengal' with his 6 famous lines MSW

    Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023: Remembering 'Bard Of Bengal' with his 6 famous lines

    Recent Stories

    Know the basics of Infusion Therapy: What to Expect and what to do ADC

    Know the basics of Infusion Therapy: What to Expect and what to do

    Tourist boat overturns in Kerala's Tanur killing 12; Rescue Mission underway anr

    Tourist boat overturns in Kerala's Tanur killing 12; Rescue Mission underway

    Know what measures to take if you have nasal congestion ADC

    Know what measures to take if you have nasal congestion

    Here are 3 fantastic natural supplements to aid you in handling summertime laziness arb

    Here are 3 fantastic natural supplements to aid you in handling summertime laziness

    From Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor: 7 star kids who can make strong impact with their Bollywood Debut in 2023 arb

    From Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor: 7 star kids who can make strong impact with their Bollywood Debut in 2023

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon