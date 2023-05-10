Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 6 food items that will help you to reduce anxiety

    Anxiety is a common problem in today’s world. There are certain food items which can help one reduce anxiety. Look at the suggestions given. – By Mahasweta Sarkar
     

    Here are 6 food items that will help you to reduce anxiety ARB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 10, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Here are a few food items you can have to reduce your anxiety.

    Tomato: Tomato is enriched in Vitamin C and antioxidants which promote the growth of collagen effective in preventing skin against sunburn as well as pollution.  It also contains lycopene which cleanses the skin.

    Gram Flour: Gram flour can work wonders for your skin if used by mixing some ingredients. It is known for brightening and whitening of the skin tone. It can also work as a scrubber to remove tanning from neck and arms.

    ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda's turns 33: Glance at superstar's net worth, luxurious cars, lavish home, and more

    Curd: It can help in reducing pigmentation and acts as a natural bleaching agent. It can also work if mixed with honey which contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Natural enzymes in curd can help exfoliate and cool your skin.

    Aloe Vera: Aloe vera is one of the best ingredients for your skin.  This medical plant can help in skin rejuvenation as it contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which soothes skin and treats tan.

    Cucumber: Cucumber is very helpful in removing tan and sunburn as it is a rich source of vitamin C. It also acts as the cooling agent that cleanse your skin and lightens your complexion. 

    Orange Peel Powder: Vitamin C-rich dried orange peel powder is a mild exfoliator. By removing tanned skin cells from the top layers of the skin, it aids in sunburn reduction and encourages an even-looking skin tone.

    Turmeric paste: You can reduce the synthesis of melanin by using the active ingredient in turmeric, curcumin. To make a paste, combine some turmeric powder with yoghurt and water. Turmeric has been utilised as a potent herb to improve skin tone since ancient times. Apply it to your skin to increase suppleness and shield it from the sun's UV radiation. After letting it air dry, gently scrub it with a washcloth. To naturally get rid of stubborn sun tan, repeat this process twice each week.

    ALSO READ: Are Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha getting engaged? Know details

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for May 10 2023 Aries Taurus Gemini Libra Leo Cancer Capricorn Aquarius gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 10, 2023: Be cautious Gemini, good day for Virgo, Libra

    Numerology Prediction for May 10 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for May 10, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Hello ladies, here is how Ashwagandha will benefit you! ADC

    Hello ladies, here is how Ashwagandha will benefit you!

    Avocado oil for hair: Here are 6 benefits and know how to use it ADC

    Avocado oil for hair: Here are 6 benefits and know how to use it

    Daily Horoscope for May 9 2023 Pisces Virgo Leo libra Cancer Capricorn Aries Gemini gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 9, 2023: Beneficial day for Aries, Scorpio; be careful Cancer

    Recent Stories

    5 detox drinks to boost body metabolism and remove toxins daily vma

    5 detox drinks to boost body metabolism and remove toxins daily

    Karnataka Election 2023 Appeal of Modi to fight anti incumbency was BJP mantra gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Appeal of Modi to fight anti-incumbency was BJP's mantra

    Karnataka Election 2023 The win that Congress desperately seeks gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: The win that Congress desperately seeks

    Karnataka Election 2023 Voting Day Live Updates polling percentage exit poll

    Karnataka Election 2023Live Updates: Voting for Karnataka assembly begins

    Assam explores idea of prohibiting polygamy; Sarma denies move towards UCC

    Assam explores idea of prohibiting polygamy; Sarma denies move towards UCC

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon