Here are 6 food items that will help you to reduce anxiety

Anxiety is a common problem in today’s world. There are certain food items which can help one reduce anxiety. Look at the suggestions given. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

Here are a few food items you can have to reduce your anxiety.

Tomato: Tomato is enriched in Vitamin C and antioxidants which promote the growth of collagen effective in preventing skin against sunburn as well as pollution. It also contains lycopene which cleanses the skin.

Gram Flour: Gram flour can work wonders for your skin if used by mixing some ingredients. It is known for brightening and whitening of the skin tone. It can also work as a scrubber to remove tanning from neck and arms.

Curd: It can help in reducing pigmentation and acts as a natural bleaching agent. It can also work if mixed with honey which contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Natural enzymes in curd can help exfoliate and cool your skin.

Aloe Vera: Aloe vera is one of the best ingredients for your skin. This medical plant can help in skin rejuvenation as it contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which soothes skin and treats tan.

Cucumber: Cucumber is very helpful in removing tan and sunburn as it is a rich source of vitamin C. It also acts as the cooling agent that cleanse your skin and lightens your complexion.

Orange Peel Powder: Vitamin C-rich dried orange peel powder is a mild exfoliator. By removing tanned skin cells from the top layers of the skin, it aids in sunburn reduction and encourages an even-looking skin tone.

Turmeric paste: You can reduce the synthesis of melanin by using the active ingredient in turmeric, curcumin. To make a paste, combine some turmeric powder with yoghurt and water. Turmeric has been utilised as a potent herb to improve skin tone since ancient times. Apply it to your skin to increase suppleness and shield it from the sun's UV radiation. After letting it air dry, gently scrub it with a washcloth. To naturally get rid of stubborn sun tan, repeat this process twice each week.

