India is grappling with a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 40°C, posing a significant risk to children. Children are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, prompting authorities and health experts to recommend crucial safety measures like hydration, avoiding outdoor activities during peak hours, and dietary adjustments.

Children are especially affected by the severe heatwave that India is now experiencing. Authorities in various states have taken immediate action, including halting schools and changing schedules to protect pupils, as temperatures have risen beyond 40 degrees Celsius and even reached 44 degrees in certain areas. According to a research published in the journal Annals of Global Health, exposure to excessive heat claimed the lives of almost 296,000 people globally in 2018 alone, and the figure is increasing each. From Jharkhand to Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the message is clear, children are among the most vulnerable during extreme heat, and immediate precautions are important.

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For a number of reasons, children are more susceptible to heat than adults.

They heat up more quickly.

Their reduced sweating makes cooling more difficult.

They might not be able to spot early dehydration symptoms.

Physicians caution that exposure to intense heat can result in:

Weariness from heat

Heat-related

Excessive dehydration

Health professionals are already recommending stringent measures in places like Jamshedpur, where temperatures have surpassed 41 degrees Celsius.

How To Keep Your Children Safe During Heatwave?

1. Make sure they stay hydrated: Promote regular consumption of ORS, coconut water, or water. Avoid sugary or caffeinated drinks.

2. Steer clear of outdoor activities: Play outside should be restricted between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., when temperatures are at their highest.

3. Wear Intelligent Clothing: Wearing loose, light-colored cotton clothing keeps the body cool.

4. Establish a Cool Setting: When you can, use air conditioning, fans, or coolers. During the day, keep the drapes closed.

5. Focus on Diet: Include water-rich foods like: Watermelon Cucumber Buttermilk These help maintain hydration levels.

India is experiencing more frequent and severe heatwaves. Experts caution that rising temperatures brought on by climate change are raising the risk of heat-related ailments, particularly in young people and the elderly. Heatwaves are actually now regarded as one of the nation's biggest health risks associated with climate change.