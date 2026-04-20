UP CM Yogi Adityanath urged citizens to take precautions against the rising heatwave. He stated the government has made comprehensive preparations, from ensuring power supply and health camps to protecting animals, and asked people to be cautious.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged citizens to take precautions against the rising heatwave conditions, stating that the state government has made comprehensive preparations to safeguard lives as temperatures begin to climb across the region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) report, temperatures in Lucknow are expected to range between 25 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius today.

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CM's Appeal to Citizens

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "My esteemed fellow citizens of the state, in keeping with the nature of nature, the summer season has arrived just like every other season. The rising temperature is signalling us to protect ourselves from its adverse effects and complete our preparations. The life of every individual in the state is invaluable, therefore, the government has also made preparations to shield from the scorching heat just as it does for biting cold. Coordinated and timely actions have been ensured at every level of governance."

Highlighting citizen responsibility, Adityanath added, "Keep water outside the home for animals and birds. Take special care of children and the elderly. Wear loose cotton or khadi garments. Most importantly, avoid any negligence that could lead to the risk of fire. Take care of yourself and your loved ones." मेरे सम्मानित प्रदेशवासियों, प्रकृति के स्वभाव के अनुरूप हर मौसम की तरह ग्रीष्म ऋतु आई है। बढ़‌ता तापमान हमें इसके दुष्प्रभावों से बचने तथा अपनी तैयारियां पूरी करने का संदेश दे रहा है। प्रदेश के हर व्यक्ति का जीवन अनमोल है, इसलिए सरकार ने कड़कड़ाती ठंड की तरह प्रचंड गर्मी की… pic.twitter.com/R8LH7VWYah — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 20, 2026

State Government's Action Plan

In a detailed letter addressed to residents, the Chief Minister noted that seasonal changes, if disrupted, can lead to disasters such as floods, droughts, and epidemics, underlining the need for preparedness. He stated that the government has ensured arrangements to meet the surge in electricity demand, with plans to supply nearly 34,000 megawatts of power by operating thermal plants at full capacity.

Special measures have also been initiated to tackle heat-related challenges, including sprinkling water on roads, setting up shaded rest areas, and organising health camps at construction and industrial sites. Hospitals have been directed to ensure immediate treatment for heatstroke cases, while free drinking water facilities are being provided at public places such as tehsil offices, police stations, and Anganwadi centres.

Measures for Animal Welfare

The Chief Minister also mentioned steps to protect animals, including implementing Heatwave Action Plans in zoos and wildlife sanctuaries and ensuring adequate fodder and water in gaushalas. (ANI)