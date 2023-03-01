Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heat wave sweeps parts of India: 10 ways to beat the scorching sun

    Here is how you can protect yourself from the heat wave.

    Heat wave sweeps parts of India: 10 ways to beat the scorching sun
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 6:54 PM IST

    Temperatures across the country saw an unusual rise in February. In fact, according to the India Meteorological Department, the country witnessed the warmest February since 1877. The average maximum temperature touched 29.54 degrees celsius.

    The IMD further noted that even though there was little probability of heat waves in March, most parts of the country could face extreme weather conditions in April and May. Meanwhile, people have been bearing the brunt of the scorching sun on the road. 

    Here are ten ways in which you can protect yourself from the heat wave:

    1) Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your body hydrated and cool.

    2) Dress appropriately: Wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing made of breathable fabrics like cotton or linen to allow air to circulate around your body.

    Heat wave sweeps parts of India: 10 ways to beat the scorching sun

    3) Avoid the sun during peak hours: Stay indoors or seek shade during the hottest parts of the day, usually between 10 am and 4 pm

    4) Use sunscreen: Apply sunscreen with a high SPF to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

    5) Cool off with water: Take cool showers or baths; use a spray bottle to mist yourself with water, or go for a swim to cool off.

    6) Eat light, refreshing meals: Avoid heavy, high-calorie meals that can make you feel sluggish and opt for light, refreshing meals that are easy to digest.

    Heat wave sweeps parts of India: 10 ways to beat the scorching sun

    7) Keep your home cool: Use fans or air conditioning to keep your home cool and comfortable.

    8) Stay informed: Keep an eye on weather forecasts and heat advisories to stay informed about extreme heat conditions in your area.

    9) Take breaks: If you have to be outdoors, take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors to give your body a chance to cool off.

    10) Listen to your body: If you feel overheated, dizzy, or nauseous, seek medical attention immediately as these are signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 6:54 PM IST
