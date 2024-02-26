Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Heart-Healthy 101: 10 Simple steps to reduce heart valve disease risks

    Let's look at ten simple actions that considerably lower the risk of heart valve disorder. Remember, caring for your heart is a lifelong commitment, and every positive choice you make contributes to a healthier future.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 4:11 PM IST

    In our fast-paced modern world, where heart diseases are on the rise, it's vital to take proactive measures to protect our heart health. While conditions like clogged arteries often grab the spotlight, the importance of addressing heart valve diseases can't be overstated. Understanding and tending to these issues are pivotal for maintaining a healthy heart.

    Let's explore ten straightforward steps that can significantly reduce the risk of heart valve diseases:

    Know Your Heart: Familiarize yourself with how your heart operates, especially its valves. Think of your heart as a pump that circulates blood throughout your body, with valves ensuring blood flows in the right direction.

    Stay Active: Incorporate regular physical activity into your routine. For most of the week, try to get in at least 30 minutes of moderate activity. Activities like walking, swimming, or cycling can strengthen your heart and enhance circulation.

    Eat a Balanced Diet: Opt for a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. This can lower the risk of heart disease, including issues with heart valves. Minimize processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive salt intake for better heart health.

    Maintain a Healthy Weight: Strive to keep your weight within a healthy range. Being overweight or obese strains your heart and heightens the risk of heart valve disease. Balance your diet with regular exercise to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.

    Quit Smoking: Smoking is a significant risk factor for heart disease, including problems with heart valves. Seek support and resources to quit smoking and safeguard your heart health.

    Limit Alcohol: Excessive alcohol consumption can harm your heart and escalate the risk of valve diseases. Practice moderation or consider abstaining from alcohol altogether to protect your heart.

    Control Stress: Prolonged stress might negatively impact your heart's health. Find healthy outlets to manage stress, such as exercise, relaxation techniques, or spending quality time with loved ones.

    Frequent Check-ups: To monitor your heart's condition, make an appointment for frequent check-ups with your physician. Discuss any concerns you may have and adhere to recommended screenings or tests to catch any potential issues early on.

    Recognize Symptoms: Educate yourself about the signs and symptoms of heart valve disease, including shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, or swelling. Get help right once if you encounter any of these symptoms.

    Stay Informed: Keep abreast of the latest research and recommendations pertaining to heart health. Knowledge empowers you to make informed decisions for your heart's well-being.

    Implementing these simple yet effective steps into your lifestyle can significantly diminish the likelihood of developing heart valve disease and promote overall heart health. Remember, caring for your heart is a lifelong commitment, and every positive choice you make contributes to a healthier future.

    -         Dr. Narasimha Pai, HOD Interventional Cardiology, KMC Hospital, Mangalore

     

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 4:11 PM IST
