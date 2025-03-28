Easy Pad Thai Recipe: Make Bangkok's Famous Dish at Home

Lifestyle
Pad Thai is a traditional street food of Thailand, made with rice noodles, vegetables, and protein such as tofu or chicken, and cooked in a tangy, sweet, and sour sauce.
Noodles and Protein
200 grams rice noodles, ½ cup tofu or paneer, 1 egg, ½ cup shrimp or chicken (if you prefer non-veg)
1 onion (thinly sliced), 3-4 cloves of garlic, ½ cup carrot, ½ cup capsicum (red, green, yellow), ½ cup cabbage, ½ cup spring onion
2 spoons soy sauce, 1 spoon red chili sauce, 1 tsp soy sauce, 1 tsp sesame oil, 1 tsp sugar or jaggery, 1 tsp vinegar, 1 spoon lemon juice, 1 teaspoon chili flakes, ½ teaspoon salt
¼ cup roasted peanuts, 1 spoon fresh coriander leaves, 1 spoon sesame seeds, 1 lemon
Heat water in a large pan and add the rice noodles to it. Boil them for 5-7 minutes or until they are soft. Wash the noodles with cold water and keep aside.
In a bowl, mix soy sauce, chili sauce, lemon juice, sugar, vinegar, and chili flakes well. This is the special sauce of Pad Thai.
Heat oil in a wok or pan. Add garlic and onion and sauté. Now add carrots, capsicum, cabbage and sauté on high heat. Add tofu or chicken, egg and fry.
Now add the boiled rice noodles and mix gently. Add the prepared sauce on top and mix well for 2-3 minutes so that all the flavors are mixed.
Turn off the gas and add roasted peanuts, sesame seeds, and coriander leaves on top. Sprinkle lemon juice and serve hot.
7 habits and benefits for slow and peaceful morning
Heart to Blood Pressure: 7 best potassium rich foods for daily diet
Look Stunning in Summer: Style Fabulously with a Crop Top
8 Ajrakh Print Sarees for Effortless Office Elegance