8th Pay Commission update: Delay expected, govt employees await clarity

Read Full Gallery

8th Pay Commission: The 8th Pay Commission was expected to be implemented from January next year. However, sources say that the implementation of the Eighth Pay Commission will be delayed this time.

8th Pay Commission

The central government of Narendra Modi has recommended the 8th Pay Commission. Central government employees are spending their days hoping for a salary increase.

Recommendation of the 8th Pay Commission

The central government made the recommendation in January. Since then, discussions have started about how much the salary and pension will increase.

Pay Commission Effective

The 8th Pay Commission was expected to be implemented from January next year. However, sources say that the implementation of the Eighth Pay Commission will be delayed this time.

Big Update on the 8th Pay Commission

Recently, several reports have stated that the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission will be delayed. It will be effective from 2027.

One Year Behind

According to sources, the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission will be delayed by almost a year. However, even if the new pay structure is implemented a year later, the arrears of 12 months will be paid.

Recommendation Prepared

It is believed that the new committee will prepare its recommendations within 15-18 months. The committee may submit an interim report before giving the final recommendation.

Full Report

News is that the full report may come by the end of 2026. As a result, it is believed that the new pay structure may be implemented by the beginning of 2027.

DA Increase

Central government employees have recently received good news about the DA increase. Until now, they were receiving dearness allowance at the rate of 53%, but from now on, they will receive DA at the rate of 55%.

8th Pay Commission Salary

According to central government sources, the minimum salary of central government employees is expected to be more than 51 thousand rupees when the 8th Pay Commission is implemented.

Benefit for Retirees Too

If the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, retired government employees will also benefit along with government employees.

Latest Videos