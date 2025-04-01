Can Manchester City and Norway cope without Erling Haaland following his ankle injury?

Read Full Article

Manchester City’s title hopes and European aspirations have taken a significant blow following news that Erling Haaland will be sidelined for several weeks due to an ankle injury. The 23-year-old striker, who has been instrumental in City's attack this season, suffered the injury during Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Bournemouth. Haaland was seen leaving the Vitality Stadium on crutches, with his foot in a protective boot. The Norwegian forward had already secured his 30th goal of the season, marking his third consecutive campaign of hitting this milestone.

An initial medical assessment has confirmed the extent of the injury, and City have announced that Haaland will see a specialist to determine the full scope of the damage. Although the club remains hopeful that he could return before the end of the season, his absence will undoubtedly leave a major gap in the team’s attacking lineup.

How Haaland's Injury Impacts Manchester City's Push for Champions League Qualification

The timing of Haaland’s injury couldn’t be worse for Pep Guardiola’s side, who are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings. With just two wins in their last six matches, City’s push for a top-four finish, which would guarantee qualification for next season's Champions League, has become increasingly difficult. A mere four points separate City from 10th-placed Bournemouth, intensifying the race for European spots.

In Haaland’s absence, £59m January signing Omar Marmoush, who netted the match-winner at Bournemouth, is expected to take up the role of leading the line for City. The Egyptian forward has shown promise with five goals in his first eight starts for the club, but replacing Haaland’s prolific goal-scoring ability will be a monumental challenge. City’s upcoming fixtures include key matches against Leicester City, Manchester United, and Aston Villa, with the hope that Marmoush can step up to deliver the goals needed to secure Champions League qualification.

The Strain on Norway’s World Cup Campaign Without Their Star Forward

While Manchester City grapples with Haaland's absence in their bid for the Champions League, the injury also carries significant ramifications for Norway’s World Cup qualifying campaign. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Haaland’s injury could force him to miss Norway's crucial World Cup qualifying match against Italy on June 6. The Azzurri, who suffered a Nations League quarter-final defeat to Germany, will be looking to recover, while Norway has made a strong start, topping Group I after victories over Moldova and Israel.

Norway’s hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup are now clouded by Haaland’s injury. Should he be unavailable for the June qualifiers, coach Stale Solbakken will face the difficult task of leading the team without their star player. Haaland’s contributions have been pivotal to Norway’s early successes in the campaign, and his absence could make the road to qualification even more challenging.

For Manchester City, the loss of Haaland could also dent their chances of securing domestic silverware, including the FA Cup. His absence from the upcoming Manchester derby and potential semi-final clash in the FA Cup leaves Guardiola with tough decisions to make in terms of squad selection and tactics.

Haaland's injury is a blow not only for Manchester City’s aspirations for silverware this season but also for Norway’s hopes in their World Cup qualifying campaign. As the situation develops, both the club and the national team will be hoping for a swift recovery, but the stakes are higher than ever as they navigate through a challenging period without their talismanic forward.

