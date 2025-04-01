user
Ranveer Allahbadia shares FIRST TRS podcast after India's Got Latent row; Read on

Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has returned after facing backlash for his remarks on India’s Got Latent. In a new podcast, he reflected on his struggles and expressed gratitude to Buddhist monk Palga Rinpoche. His comeback received strong support from fans despite past controversies

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 1, 2025, 9:29 AM IST

After a month-long break following the controversy surrounding his remarks on India’s Got Latent, Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, made a comeback with a new podcast. He featured Buddhist monk Palga Rinpoche in the latest episode, where he reflected on the challenges he had faced. Ranveer mentioned that every time they had met in the past, it was during difficult moments in his life, and this time was no different. Expressing gratitude, he acknowledged the monk’s guidance and support during tough times.

Support from Fans and Loved Ones

Ranveer ended his social media hiatus by sharing personal moments with his family and pets, expressing appreciation for their support. Palga Rinpoche, in response to Ranveer’s work, recognized his efforts in inspiring and educating millions through his platform and conveyed his prayers for him to continue spreading motivation. Fans responded positively to Ranveer’s return, flooding social media with messages of encouragement.


The India’s Got Latent Controversy and Apology

The controversy arose after Ranveer asked an inappropriate question on the show, which sparked outrage and led to legal trouble, including multiple FIRs and intervention from the National Commission for Women. The Supreme Court, while granting him interim protection, criticized his remarks as vulgar. Ranveer later posted a public apology, admitting that his comment was inappropriate and not humorous, apologizing to those who were offended.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Allahbadia returns to Instagram after month, shares heartfelt post amid India's Got Latent controversy

