This cucumber peel raita is a healthy, 'zero-waste' recipe that's perfect for summer. It cools you down and gives you a nutrient boost. Packed with fibre and antioxidants, it's not just tasty but also super easy to make.

Cucumber Peel Raita: When summer hits, we all crave cooling foods, and raita becomes a staple in every Indian household. Usually, we use the cucumber pulp and just throw away the peels. But did you know those peels are actually packed with nutrients? They contain fibre, antioxidants, and essential minerals that help keep your body hydrated. That's why this raita, made from the peels, is a fantastic combination of great taste and good health.

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Benefits of Cucumber Peels

Cucumber peels are loaded with fibre, which is great for your digestion. The antioxidants in them also help detoxify your body. During the summer, this raita not only keeps you cool but also helps maintain your body's fluid levels. Adding it to your diet is a smart and healthy choice.

Also read: Quick Cucumber Raita Recipe: A Refreshing Summer Delight

How to make Cucumber Peel Raita?

Ingredients: Cucumber peels - 1 cup

Cucumber peels - 1 cup Curd - 1 cup

Cumin powder - ½ teaspoon

Black salt - ½ teaspoon

Salt - to taste

Green chillies - 2

Mustard seeds - ½ teaspoon

Oil - 2 tablespoons

Also read: This Simple Cucumber Face Mist Can Transform Your Skin—Here’s How

Method

First, wash the cucumber thoroughly and chop the peels finely. Next, heat a little oil in a pan and add the mustard seeds for a tadka. Once they start spluttering, add the chopped cucumber peels and sauté them for about 2 minutes to get rid of the raw taste.

In a separate bowl, whisk the curd until it's completely smooth. Let the sautéed peels cool down completely, and then mix them into the whisked curd. Now, add salt, black salt, roasted cumin powder, and finely chopped green chillies. Give everything a good mix.

For extra flavour, you can sprinkle a little more roasted cumin powder on top. Finally, garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve it chilled. This raita makes for an excellent side dish with any meal.