    Health: 5 disastrous side effects of E-Cigarettes

    The particles you inhale while having an e-cigarette can cause inflammation (swelling) and irritation in your lungs. It can lead to lung damage like scarring and narrowing of the tubes that bring air in and out of your lungs. Researchers don’t yet know the effects vaping can have on your body.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 10:10 PM IST

    Vaping is when you use a handheld electronic device to breathe a mist (“vapour”) into your lungs. An e-cigarette, vape pen or other electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) heats a liquid of nicotine, flavouring, propylene glycol and other additives into an aerosol you inhale through a mouthpiece. Vaping can cause breathing problems, organ damage, addiction and other conditions. An electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) is a device that heats up the liquid nicotine and flavouring for you to breathe in. There are many varieties of e-cigarettes that go by different names, including vapes, vape pens or sticks, e-hookahs, hookah sticks, mods and personal vaporizers (PVs). They are known as electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS). But if a person drinks E-Cigarettes in excess, it can cause serious health issues and damage.

    Here are 5 disastrous side effects of E-Cigarettes:

    1. Respiratory Issues:

    E-cigarette aerosols can contain harmful chemicals and fine particles that can irritate the lungs and lead to respiratory problems, including coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. This condition is sometimes referred to as "vaping-associated lung injury."

    2. Nicotine Addiction:

    Many e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive. Regular use of nicotine-containing e-cigarettes can lead to nicotine addiction, making it difficult for users to quit and potentially leading them to turn to traditional tobacco products.

    3. Cardiovascular Effects:

    Nicotine from e-cigarettes can raise blood pressure and heart rate, increasing the risk of cardiovascular problems. It may also contribute to the development of heart disease over time.

    4. Oral Health Issues:

    E-cigarette aerosols can have negative effects on oral health. They may cause dry mouth, irritation, and inflammation of the gums. Some users have reported developing "vaper's tongue," a condition where taste buds become desensitized to flavours.

    5. Unknown Long-Term Risks:

    E-cigarettes are a relatively new product, and the long-term health effects are not yet fully understood. Emerging research suggests potential risks, including harm to lung health and an increased risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
