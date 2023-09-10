Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health: 5 dangers of drinking too much Green Tea

    Overall, green tea is considered one of the safest and healthiest beverages to consume. However, there are still a few things to keep in mind when drinking green tea. There are several side effects, although many of them are rare. Most of these side effects affect individuals who are sensitive to caffeine or tannins.

    Health: 5 dangers of drinking too much Green Tea vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 9:18 PM IST

    Overall, green tea is considered one of the safest and healthiest beverages to consume. However, there are still a few things to keep in mind when drinking green tea. There are several side effects, although many of them are rare. Most of these side effects affect individuals who are sensitive to caffeine or tannins. The majority of tea drinkers experience few, if any, side effects when drinking tea. For those who do experience side effects, always consume in moderation and avoid the drink if you are sensitive to caffeine. While drinking tea is considered mostly safe for adults, there are a few side effects. Most of the side effects of green tea consumption can be avoided by consuming only moderate amounts. Many of these side effects only occur when consumed massively. However, many individuals with sensitivities to ingredients in green tea should also avoid this beverage. The main compound in green tea that causes reactions in sensitive individuals is caffeine. It is mandatory to recognize that most of these side effects are because of caffeine.

    ALSO READ: Herbal tea to warm milk: 7 things to drink before before sleep

    Here are 5 disastrous side effects of having Green Tea:

    1. Caffeine Content:

    Green tea contains caffeine, although less than coffee. Excessive caffeine intake can lead to nervousness, insomnia, rapid heart rate, digestive issues, and increased blood pressure. People who are sensitive to caffeine or have certain medical conditions, like anxiety disorders or heart problems, should consume green tea in moderation.

    2. Iron Absorption:

    Green tea contains compounds called polyphenols, which can inhibit the absorption of non-heme iron (the type of iron found in plant-based foods) in the body. Drinking green tea with meals, especially iron-rich foods, may lead to reduced iron absorption. This can be a concern for individuals with iron deficiency anaemia.

    3. Stomach Issues:

    Some people may experience stomach discomfort, acid reflux, or irritation from drinking green tea, especially on an empty stomach. This can be exacerbated by high caffeine content and its impact on stomach acid. If you have a sensitive stomach, it's best to consume green tea with food.

    4. Risk of Fluoride Overload:

    Some green tea leaves, particularly those from certain regions, can accumulate high levels of fluoride. Excessive fluoride intake over time may lead to dental or skeletal fluorosis, a condition characterized by discolouration and weakening of teeth and bones. To mitigate this risk, choose green tea from trusted sources.

    5. Drug Interactions:

    Green tea can interact with certain medications. It may interfere with the absorption or effectiveness of drugs like beta-blockers, blood thinners, and certain antipsychotic medications. If you are taking prescription medications, consult your healthcare provider before consuming green tea regularly.

    ALSO READ: Heart health to bone health: 7 benefits of consuming Almonds daily

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 9:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: 7 ways to prevent Suicidal thoughts ATG EAI

    World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: 7 ways to prevent Suicidal thoughts

    World Suicide Prevention Day: How can talking about feelings or open conversations save lives? RBA

    World Suicide Prevention Day: How can talking about feelings or open conversations save lives?

    Numerology Prediction for September 10 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 10, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for September 10 2023 aries gemini libra capricorn scorpio pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 10, 2023: Good day for Aries, Leo; difficult day for Cancer

    Optimize your sleep: 7 foods to avoid at night for sound slumber ATG EAI

    Optimize your sleep: 7 foods to avoid at night for sound slumber

    Recent Stories

    When Aishwarya Rai opened up on being 'uneasy' on kissing scenes with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2 (THROWBACK) vma

    When Aishwarya Rai opened up about being 'uneasy' on kissing scenes with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2 (THROWBACK)

    football Hansi Flick sacked as Germany boss after 4-1 shock loss against Japan; will Julian Nagelsmann replace him snt

    Hansi Flick sacked as Germany boss after 4-1 shock loss against Japan; will Julian Nagelsmann replace him?

    Farah Khan attacked by netizens for insulting Tamannaah Bhatia in an old VIRAL video vma

    Farah Khan attacked by netizens for insulting Tamannaah Bhatia in an old VIRAL video

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: What happens if the reserve day also gets washed out due to rain? osf

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: What happens if the reserve day also gets washed out due to rain?

    Skill development scam case: Chandrababu Naidu remanded to 14-day judicial custody AJR

    Skill development scam case: Chandrababu Naidu remanded to 14-day judicial custody

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon