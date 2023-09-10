Healthy Life: 5 dangers of over consuming Ginger daily

You may have heard enough about the benefits of ginger. But, there are side effects of ginger that you should stay away from. Ginger is a powerhouse of benefits if consumed in moderation but overconsumption can have severe side effects on your health.

Ginger is a common spice used for the flavour of soups, sabzi or curry. Ginger has a number of health benefits. It helps to beat nausea, morning sickness, inflammation, and painful periods. Ginger is a boon for some people, but it can be a bane. Yes, there are some side effects of ginger. Going overboard with its consumption can lead to a plethora of health problems. Are you wondering why you have diarrhoea after eating ginger? Well, one reason could be that you may have overeaten it! Yes, you heard it right! It tends to accelerate the passage of food and stool via the intestines, inviting restlessness and weakness.

Here are 5 side effects of overconsumption of Ginger:

1. Gastrointestinal Distress:

Ginger is known to stimulate the digestive system, which can be beneficial for some people. However, consuming too much ginger, especially on an empty stomach, can lead to gastrointestinal distress. This may include symptoms like heartburn, acid reflux, stomach upset, and diarrhoea.

2. Blood-Thinning Effects:

Ginger has natural blood-thinning properties, which can be advantageous for circulation and heart health. However, individuals who are already taking blood-thinning medications (like warfarin) or have bleeding disorders should be cautious with excessive ginger consumption, as it may increase the risk of bleeding.

3. Lower Blood Sugar:

Ginger may help lower blood sugar levels, which is beneficial for people with diabetes. However, when combined with diabetes medications, it can potentially lead to excessively low blood sugar levels (hypoglycemia). If you have diabetes and consume ginger regularly, monitor your blood sugar levels closely and consult with a healthcare provider.

4. Interaction with Medications:

Ginger may interact with certain medications, including those for blood pressure and diabetes. It can either enhance or diminish the effects of these drugs, potentially leading to health issues. If you are taking medications, it's advisable to discuss your ginger consumption with your healthcare provider to ensure it won't interfere with your treatment.

5. Skin Irritation:

Some individuals may experience skin irritation or an allergic reaction when ginger comes into contact with their skin. This is more common when using ginger topically or handling it in its raw form. It can cause redness, itching, or a rash. If you notice skin irritation, discontinue use and wash the affected area with water.

