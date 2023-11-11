Happy Chhoti Diwali 2023 wishes: Messages, Images, WhatsApp/Facebook quotes and status for Naraka Chaturdashi

Chhoti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi: This year, Chhoti Diwali is on November 11. Check out best wishes, images, messages, quotes, SMS and more to send to your loved ones.

Happy Chhoti Diwali 2023: Chhoti Diwali, or Naraka Chaturdashi, is a day before. But according to the Panchang, Diwali and Chhoti Diwali fall on the same day this year. November 12 is the day when Hindus celebrate Diwali, and it is also the day that people celebrate Chhoti Diwali. People worship Lord Hanuman, Maa Kali, Krishna, and Yama during Naraka Chaturdashi, also known as Chhoti Diwali to atone for previous transgressions. As part of the puja samagri, oil, flowers, and sandalwood are utilised. Coconuts are also presented to Lord Hanuman, along with prasada, which is made of sesame seeds, jaggery, and rice flakes (poha) with sugar and ghee.

If you're celebrating Chhoti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi with your loved ones, you may send them SMS greetings, wishes, pictures, messages, quotes, and photographs via Facebook and WhatsApp. By scrolling through, Check out our carefully chosen Facebook and WhatsApp status updates.

Happy Chhoti Diwali 2023: Wishes and greetings

May the festival of lights fill your life with happiness, love, and joy. A very Happy Chhoti Diwali to you and your family. Enjoy this festive season to the fullest.

This Chhoti Diwali, may good triumph over evil. May you be blessed with happiness and joy. Here are my best wishes to you and your family. A very Happy Chhoti Diwali.

I pray to God so that you can forget all your worries and stress this Diwali. May you be blessed with prosperity and good luck. Happy Chhoti Diwali to you.

The festival of lights is here. May you and your family make lots of good memories together. My best wishes are with you. Happy Chhoti Diwali.

Happy and blissful Chhoti Diwali to you and your family. May the Gods and Goddesses shower your life with all good things and brighten your path to a blissful future.

Diyas are God's way of telling you that there will always be a light to drive away the darkness. May the light of diyas spread joy in your life. Happy Chhoti Diwali.

Happy Chhoti Diwali 2023: Messages

May the light of the diyas add colours of happiness to your life. Happy Chhoti Diwali.

Shubh Naraka Chaturdashi to you and your family. I wish you all are blessed with happiness, prosperity and love on this day. Happy Chhoti Diwali.

May the Almighty shower you with his choicest blessings, good health and wealth on the day of Chhoti Diwali. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi to you and your loved ones.

Here's wishing you and your family a bright and fulfilling future on the auspicious occasion of Naraka Chaturdashi. Happy Chhoti Diwali.

This Chhoti Diwali, may light wins over darkness, knowledge wins over ignorance, peace wins over war, ecstasy wins over agony, and last but not least, love prevails over hatred. A very Happy Chhoti Deepavali to you.

Let each diya you light bring a glow of happiness on your face and enlighten your soul. Shubh Naraka Chaturdashi.

May the beauty of the Diwali season fill your home with happiness, and may the coming year provide you with all that brings you joy! Shubh Naraka Chaturdashi.

Happy WhatsApp/Facebook quotes and status:

Diwali truly means ending all sorts of evilness, harshness, cruelty & hatred between one another. It is the festival of joy, happiness & rejoices. Happy Choti Diwali

May Almighty bless you with all the courage to win over your problems like Lord Krishna, Maa Kali and Satyabhama won over Narakasur…. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi.

Wishing a very Happy Naraka Chaturdashi to you and your family…. May this auspicious occasion mark an end to all the negativities and threats around you.

Just the way Almighty destroyed Narakasur, I wish Almighty also destroys all the problems in your life…. Wishing a warm and blessed Naraka Chaturdashi!!!

On this day, people light up their houses and the day are associated with several legends. So you can also send out Choti Diwali Wishes 2019 where you can also write about several stories that are linked to this day.

Choti Diwali is an occasion to let the light of Diyas and candles illuminate not just your home, but your life too. Shubh Diwali

May the joy and light of this beautiful holiday brighten your life, today and always.

May the bright lights of Diwali guide you out through every streak of negativity. May God bless you now and forever. Happy Choti Diwali!