April Fools’ Day 2026 is here, bringing laughter, fun, and playful pranks. Share hilarious wishes, jokes, and tricks with your friends and family to spread smiles and make this day full of joy.

Happy April Fools Day 2026 Wishes: Every year, April Fools' Day is celebrated on April 1st. This day is known for jokes, laughter, and fun. On this day, people make it memorable by sharing light-hearted pranks and jokes with their friends, family, and loved ones. But remember, the joke should be one that brings joy, not hurt. If you also want to do something new and unique this time, here you will find 55+ best wishes, quotes, poems, jokes, memes, and safe prank ideas that will make your April Fools’ Day special.

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April Fool Poems and Jokes

I intended to love you,

I promised to give you my heart,

But I forgot the date…

Today, the plan was just to make you a fool!

The moon asked me,

Why are you laughing today?

I said-

Today is the day to fool a friend!

I had to tell you what's in my heart,

I thought I'd make it clear today…

But then I remembered

Today is April Fool's, so I'll let it be!

You are the dearest,

The most unique, the most special…

There's just one flaw in you

Today you've become a special fool!

I love your every gesture,

I trust your every word…

But on this day, truly

The thought of fooling you comes to mind!

Early in the morning, my heart said,

Let's do something mischievous today…

By sending messages to friends,

Let's do a little bit of 'fooling'!

Today is a special day,

Don't trust anyone…

Whoever says "It's true"

Understand, they're playing with your mind!

You are so innocent,

And good at heart…

That's why on this day

You deserve to be the first one fooled!

Not in romance, not in love,

The fun that's in today's festival…

You won't find it anywhere else

When a friend gets caught in a web of jokes!

Roses are blooming in the gardens,

Laughter is in the air…

It seems someone is about to get trapped today

In the charms of April Fool's!

April Fools Day Wishes

It's necessary to be a little foolish today, Happy April Fools’ Day!

Laughter is important in life, and today is the perfect opportunity to be a fool!

Be careful! Nothing might be true today!

Today is a day of fun, so get ready, friend!

Your smile is our biggest victory, Happy Fool Day!

Don't believe anything I say today!

Friendship from the heart and pranks from the mind, that's today's motto!

Happy April Fools’ Day, keep smiling!

If someone fools you today, consider yourself special!

Laugh, make others laugh, and fool them a little too!

April Fool Funny Quotes

“One should never trust their friend... especially on April 1st!”

“Being a fool is an art, and today is its festival!”

“April 1st: The only day when people doubt even the truth.”

“Today, even the truth seems like a lie!”

“The one who laughs is the one who gets caught!”

April Fool Best Jokes

Friend: Bro, your phone fell in the water!

You: What??

Friend: April Fool!

Mom: Son, school is closed today!

Son is happy

Mom: April Fool!

Even the internet says today - “Trust Issues Loading…”

If no one fooled you today…

Then you're already a pro!

Safe April Fools Pranks Ideas

Remember: Keep the pranks light-hearted and ensure no one gets hurt.

Fake Call Prank: Surprise a friend with a fake call.

Screen Crack Wallpaper: Set a cracked screen wallpaper on a mobile.

Salt-Sugar Swap: Replace sugar with salt (just a little bit).

Auto-Correct Trick: Set up funny auto-corrects on a friend's phone.

Fake News Message: Send a message like “Today is a holiday.”

April Fool Messages for Friends and Family

True friendship has a little bit of mischief.

Every moment of laughter with family is special.

A dash of humor is essential in relationships.

April Fools Day WhatsApp Status

Today is a special day! Make your friends... first class fools!

Be careful, even the truth might seem like a lie today! Happy April Fool's.

You are good at heart, just today... you're a bit of a fool!

Trust Issues Loading… Date: 1 April

Even an “I Love You” seems suspicious today!

April Fools Instagram Captions

Nothing seems true today… because the vibe is all April Fool's! #AprilFool

A little prank is a must in friendship, otherwise, April 1st is a waste! #FoolDay

The one who laughs is the one who gets caught, Tag that friend #GotYou

My heart is pure, but my mind is a bit mischievous today #PrankMode

Warning, I can do anything today #April1

April Fools Day Memes