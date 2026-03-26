West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wished for peace on Ram Navami. In contrast, LoP Suvendu Adhikari led a rally in Bhabanipur, calling for 'Ram Rajya' with good governance and jobs. Security arrangements were made for processions in Howrah.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wished citizens a happy Ram Navami, emphasising peace, prosperity, and development for all. In a post on X, CM Banerjee wrote,"Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of RAM NAVAMI. I wish the celebration of the Ram Navami all success, in a peaceful manner. I appeal to all to maintain and uphold the values of peace, prosperity and development of all."

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BJP's Adhikari Leads Rally, Calls for 'Ram Rajya'

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari led a Ram Navami rally in Bhabanipur, calling for "Ram Rajya" in the state. He emphasised good governance, women's safety, youth employment, and curbing infiltrators ahead of the Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI during the rally, "The entire Bengal wants 'Ram Rajya'...There should be good governance, women's safety, jobs for youth, and no infiltrators."

"Jai Shree Ram. There will be 'Ram Rajya' in West Bengal this time," he said.

Security Arrangements in Howrah

Meanwhile, security arrangements were made for the procession by the Anjani Putra Sena in Howrah.

Significance of Navratri and Ram Navami

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions. The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti.'The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Ram Navami is the day when Lord Rama appeared in his human and divine form, and is celebrated with great reverence and festivities all over India, but especially in the sacred city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Leading up to Ram Navami, Hindus observe the 9-day fast during the Chaitra Navaratri, which consists of abstinence from alcohol, smoking, consumption of sattvic vegetarian food and immersing oneself in prayer and meditation to let the body go through a process of detoxification. (ANI)