Happy Diwali 2022: Greetings, wishes, messages, images, wallpapers and statuses

Happy Diwali 2022: As we celebrate the festival of lights today, on Monday, October 24, here are some wishes, messages, quotes and statuses along with images and greetings that you can share with your loved ones to wish them a Happy Diwali 2022.

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes Quotes Greetings Messages Whatsapp Facebook in English: The festival of lights, Diwali, is being celebrated this year today on October 24, 2022, with great pomp, zeal, and gaiety. The festival of Diwali is celebrated every year on the new moon day of the month of Kartik. This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country. Diwali is a festival of happiness, joy, and gaiety; on the occasion, people visit each other's houses in the evening to wish them the festival and give them sweets and gifts. Here are some wishes, messages, quotes, images, statuses, and greetings that you can share with your loved ones on the occasion.

Happy Diwali 2022: Quotes

1. May the colours of rangoli brighten up your life, the light of the diyas illuminate it, and the sweets add sweetness. Happy Diwali.

2. Shoot a rocket of happiness and light a flowerpot of prosperity. Wish you and your family a Happy Diwali!

3. May all the lamps continue to illuminate your life with endless happiness, good health, and prosperity. Diwali greetings to you and your family.

4. Life with you is like Diwali – it brings joy, happiness, and love while adding sweetness to everything. Happy Diwali to you.

5. With this Diwali, I hope your life is filled with true joy, love, and prosperity. Wishing you a very happy Diwali. ALSO READ: Diwali 2022: 5 tips to capture amazing photographs this festival season

diwali rashi anusar upay

Happy Diwali 2022: Messages

1. I hope your Diwali is as bright as you are and as the colours of rangoli.

2. Hope you have a joyous celebration of the festival of lights!

3. May Goddess Laxmi bless you with health, wealth, prosperity, and love.

4. May all your dreams come true and may you forever continue to grow in life. A very happy Diwali to you.

5. May this festival of lights usher in a prosperous year for you and your family. ALSO READ: Diwali 2022: Know do's and don'ts of the auspicious festival

Happy Diwali 2022: WhatsApp, Facebook Status

1. May the Diwali joy and magic fill your life with more love and affection. Happy Diwali to all!

2. On Diwali, I pray to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi to always shower all my loved ones with their blessings and love. Happy Diwali!

3. May the auspicious day of Deepawali bring you all the goodness in the world. May your life forever be filled with good health, wealth, and happiness.

4. May t Maa Lakshmi, shower you with riches. Here is wishing you and your family a joyous Diwali in 2022.

5. Nothing feels better than celebrating Diwali with our near and dear ones. Here’s washing all my closed ones a very Happy Diwali 2022!

diwali puja