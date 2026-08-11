Hiccups can be annoying, but a simple sugar-based home remedy is often suggested for quick relief. Learn how the tongue-and-sugar technique is used and what to know before trying it.

Imagine you're in the middle of a big office presentation. Your boss is sitting right in front of you. And just then... hic! Not once, but five or six times in a row. You drink water, hold your breath, and even get a friend to scare you from behind—but nothing works. You just want the ground to swallow you up.

We've all been in this situation, right? The most annoying part about hiccups is that they show up without any warning and refuse to leave. But you don't have to suffer anymore. Today, I'm going to share a simple trick with an ingredient that's already in your kitchen. It takes just 10 seconds. No water, no running around. Just place this one thing under your tongue. From the Mayo Clinic to our grandmothers—everyone swears by this trick.

What are hiccups, and how can they stop in 10 seconds?

Between our lungs and stomach, there's a muscle called the diaphragm. It acts like a pump, moving up and down to help us breathe. But sometimes, when we eat too fast, drink fizzy drinks, or get a sudden shock, this diaphragm gets a spasm. That's when the 'hic' sound comes out of our throat.

The key to stopping this spasm is a nerve in our body called the 'vagus nerve'. This nerve controls the diaphragm. Science says that if you suddenly introduce a strong taste to your tongue, it diverts your brain's attention. This 'resets' the vagus nerve, and as a result, the hiccups stop.

The 10-Second Magic: A Spoonful of Sugar Under Your Tongue

It might sound too simple to be true, but this works in 90% of cases.

Here’s what you need to do, step-by-step:

Take one small spoonful of granulated sugar. Make sure it's the grainy kind, not powdered sugar. Place the sugar directly under your tongue, towards the back of your mouth. Let it sit there for 10 seconds. Don't swallow it in a hurry. Let the granules dissolve slowly. After 10 seconds, you can slowly swallow it, with a little water if needed.

The result? For most people, the hiccups stop with the very first spoonful.

The Science Behind Why Sugar Works

When you place granulated sugar under your tongue, it does two things. First, the sweet taste gives your brain a surprise. Second, the grainy texture creates a mild irritation on the nerves of your tongue. This combination diverts the focus of the vagus nerve, which in turn helps the diaphragm to relax.

This is also why doctors often recommend sugar water to stop hiccups in small children. It's completely safe.

No Sugar or Have Diabetes? Try These 3 Alternatives

1. A pinch of salt

The same rule applies. Keep it under your tongue for 10 seconds. The salty taste also distracts the nerve.

2. Lemon + Salt

Cut a slice of lemon, sprinkle some salt on it, and suck on it. The sour and salty combo can get rid of hiccups in just 5 seconds.

3. A spoonful of honey

The thick consistency of honey, when it coats the back of your tongue, helps relax the diaphragm muscles. Swallow it slowly.

When Should You Be Careful?

If your hiccups last for more than two days straight, and you also have symptoms like vomiting, stomach pain, or difficulty breathing, then it's not just a simple case of hiccups. You should see a doctor immediately. It could be a sign of acid reflux or a nerve-related issue.

So, make your life easier. Next time you get hiccups, instead of looking for a water bottle, just keep a few grains of sugar handy. Remember, sometimes the biggest problems have the simplest solutions.