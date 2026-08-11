Drinking From a Smelly Bottle? Here’s How to Freshen It Up in Just 1 Minute
Is your reusable water bottle developing a strange smell? Discover a quick and simple cleaning method to tackle lingering odour, improve bottle hygiene and keep your everyday drinking bottle fresher.
15
Image Credit : ChatGPT
Water Bottle Cleaning Tips
Many of us use stainless steel bottles for health reasons. But if you don't clean them properly, they'll start growing gunk and smelling bad in just a few days. The best fix is to wash your bottle every single day. Just rinse it with warm water after you finish. This simple step stops moisture from getting trapped and prevents germs from having a party inside.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Daily Cleaning Method
For your daily clean, fill the bottle with warm water and add a few drops of dish soap. Now, take a bottle brush and properly scrub the inside walls, corners, and the bottom. Rinsing it again and again with clean water is very important to get rid of the soap smell. And please, don't put the cap on right away! Let the bottle and its lid air-dry separately, upside down. This stops any bad smells from coming back.
35
Image Credit : stockPhoto
How to Get Rid of Stubborn Odor?
Is your bottle still smelly even after washing it daily? Then it's time for a deep clean once a week. Just put one teaspoon of baking soda in the bottle, fill it with warm water, and let it sit for 15 to 30 minutes. After that, a good scrub with a brush will make the smell vanish. You can also use a mix of diluted white vinegar instead of baking soda. But before you try these things, it's always a good idea to check the bottle manufacturer's instructions.
45
Image Credit : Getty
Don't Forget the Lid... Pay Attention!
Here's a mistake almost everyone makes – they forget to clean the lid properly! The screw threads and the silicone or rubber rings are where most of the dirt and germs hide. So, at least once a week, take the lid apart and give all its parts a good scrub with a small brush.
55
Image Credit : Getty
Things Not to Do
Never use a steel scrubber or a hard nylon brush to clean your steel bottle; they will leave scratches on the surface. Also, stay away from bleach or any other harsh chemicals. And try not to keep milk, coffee, or fruit juice in the bottle for too long. If you do use it for these drinks, make sure you wash it immediately. Otherwise, the stain and smell might just decide to stay forever!
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos