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How to Get Rid of Stubborn Odor?

Is your bottle still smelly even after washing it daily? Then it's time for a deep clean once a week. Just put one teaspoon of baking soda in the bottle, fill it with warm water, and let it sit for 15 to 30 minutes. After that, a good scrub with a brush will make the smell vanish. You can also use a mix of diluted white vinegar instead of baking soda. But before you try these things, it's always a good idea to check the bottle manufacturer's instructions.