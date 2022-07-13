Google Doodle celebrates James Webb Space Telescope's deepest photo of universe

The American space agency unveiled the first full-color, high-resolution images from the largest, most powerful observatory ever launched into orbit, aimed to see deeper and more clearly into the birth of the cosmos than ever before.

Google has released a new Doodle commemorating NASA's James Webb Space Telescope's farthest snapshot of the universe ever taken. Webb's picture is about the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length, a speck in the vastness of the cosmos. The American space agency unveiled the first full-color, high-resolution images from the largest, most powerful observatory ever launched into orbit, aimed to see deeper and more clearly into the birth of the cosmos than ever before.

NASA chose the first images, which took weeks to produce from raw telescope data, to demonstrate the potential of the James Webb Space Telescope and to presage future research missions.

Also Read | Google Doodle celebrates NASA’s images of the unseen universe

Webb is the largest, most powerful, and most sophisticated infrared telescope ever launched into space, as well as the largest international space mission in history. The $9 billion infrared telescope, developed for NASA by aerospace giant Northrop Grumman Corp, is intended to transform astronomy by allowing scientists to see deeper and more clearly into the cosmos, all the way back to the beginning of the known universe.

Also Read | President Joe Biden to unveil first teaser image clicked by James Webb Telescope tonight

The JWST is named after NASA's second administrator, James E Webb, who supervised the Apollo missions that put humans on the moon for the first time. The Webb, a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency, was launched on December 25, 2021, and arrived in solar orbit about 1 million miles from Earth a month later. During a White House ceremony on July 11, US President Joe Biden presented this image of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, known as Webb's First Deep Field.