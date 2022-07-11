President Joe Biden to unveil first teaser image clicked by James Webb Telescope tonight

"In a preview ceremony at the White House in Washington, President Joe Biden will reveal one of Webb's first photographs. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will speak," according to the American space agency. The first image will show Webb at full capacity as it begins its mission to explore the infrared cosmos.

US President Joe Biden will present the first teaser image from the James Webb Telescope tonight, ahead of the major unveiling on Tuesday, to show the world what may be in store on July 12. The President will reveal the photograph from the White House in Washington, DC.

NASA, in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), will reveal the first full-color photos and spectroscopic data from the James Webb Space Telescope a day later during a live webcast. The photographs will be released sequentially by the three space agencies.

"The publication of these initial photographs signals the formal start of Webb's research activities, which will continue to investigate the mission's core scientific issues. Teams have already applied for time to utilise the telescope in its first cycle, or first year of observations, through a competitive procedure," according to NASA.

Webb has been programmed to astound us with the most detailed views of our Universe ever acquired, to examine star life cycles, interacting galaxies, and to uncover new information on exoplanets.

On December 25, 2021, the Webb telescope launched on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana on its quest to discover the mysteries of the Universe. The spaceship travelled for over a month to reach its target about 15,00,000 kilometres distant from home for an unobstructed glimpse of the universe.

