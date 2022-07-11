Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    President Joe Biden to unveil first teaser image clicked by James Webb Telescope tonight

    "In a preview ceremony at the White House in Washington, President Joe Biden will reveal one of Webb's first photographs. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will speak," according to the American space agency. The first image will show Webb at full capacity as it begins its mission to explore the infrared cosmos.

    President Joe Biden to unveil first teaser image clicked by James Webb Telescope gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 11, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

    US President Joe Biden will present the first teaser image from the James Webb Telescope tonight, ahead of the major unveiling on Tuesday, to show the world what may be in store on July 12. The President will reveal the photograph from the White House in Washington, DC.

    "In a preview ceremony at the White House in Washington, President Joe Biden will reveal one of Webb's first photographs. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will speak," according to the American space agency. The first image will show Webb at full capacity as it begins its mission to explore the infrared cosmos.

    NASA, in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), will reveal the first full-color photos and spectroscopic data from the James Webb Space Telescope a day later during a live webcast. The photographs will be released sequentially by the three space agencies.

    Also Read | Webb Telescope’s 'first' images to be made public on July 12; Know when and where to check them

    "The publication of these initial photographs signals the formal start of Webb's research activities, which will continue to investigate the mission's core scientific issues. Teams have already applied for time to utilise the telescope in its first cycle, or first year of observations, through a competitive procedure," according to NASA.

    Webb has been programmed to astound us with the most detailed views of our Universe ever acquired, to examine star life cycles, interacting galaxies, and to uncover new information on exoplanets.

    On December 25, 2021, the Webb telescope launched on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana on its quest to discover the mysteries of the Universe. The spaceship travelled for over a month to reach its target about 15,00,000 kilometres distant from home for an unobstructed glimpse of the universe.

    Also Read | James Webb Space Telescope launch: World's largest, most powerful observatory successfully lifts-off

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2022, 3:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Biggest supermoon of 2022 to be visible on July 13 Know time and other details gcw

    Biggest supermoon of 2022 to be visible on July 13; Know time and other details

    Webb telescope first images to be made public on July 12 know when and where to check them gcw

    Webb Telescope’s 'first' images to be made public on July 12; Know when and where to check them

    Mystery rocket' that crashed into the Moon cause 'double crater': NASA- adt

    'Mystery rocket' that crashed into the Moon cause 'double crater': NASA

    ISROs PSLV C-523 mission to begin on Thursday; know where to watch - adt

    ISRO's PSLV C-523 mission to begin on Thursday; know where to watch

    Solar power plant in space China aims to set it up by 2028 gcw

    Solar power plant in space? China aims to set it up by 2028

    Recent Stories

    football Is Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo on his way to Chelsea Thomas Tuchel gives cheeky response snt

    Is Manchester United's Ronaldo on his way to Chelsea? Tuchel gives cheeky response

    Delhis electricity prices likely to increase; PPAC charges increase by 4% beginning today - adt

    Delhi's electricity prices likely to increase; PPAC charges increase by 4% beginning today

    Biggest supermoon of 2022 to be visible on July 13 Know time and other details gcw

    Biggest supermoon of 2022 to be visible on July 13; Know time and other details

    Wimbledon 2022 Final: Novak Djokovic hands winner trophy to Prince George; here is what happened next-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic hands winner's trophy to Prince George; here's what happened next

    PM Modi unveils 9500 kg 6 5m long bronze National Emblem cast on new Parliament building gcw

    PM Modi unveils 9,500 kg, 6.5m long bronze National Emblem cast on new Parliament building

    Recent Videos

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon