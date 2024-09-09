Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video': Triptii Dimri shoots for dance video; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

    Triptii Dimri is gearing up for her upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao, set to release in October. As production speeds up, a viral video shows Triptii in a dance sequence

    Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video': Triptii Dimri shoots for dance video; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 2:50 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

    Triptii Dimri is preparing for her upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film, slated for release in October this year, is currently in the final stages of production. A video recently surfaced showing Triptii shooting for a dance sequence, which has since gone viral.

    The video, shared by Viral Bhayani, features Triptii dressed in a blue outfit, dancing alongside a group of female dancers. In related news, Shehnaaz Gill was recently spotted on the sets of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video during the filming of a song. Fans gathered around her for selfies, as seen in another video shared by Bhayani, in which Shehnaaz was dressed in a night suit, posing with her admirers.

    Back in April, Rajkummar Rao shared the film’s poster, teasing fans with a nostalgic ride into the 90s. He captioned the poster with a hint of excitement, stating that the movie would take audiences on a retro journey. The poster revealed only the title of the film, along with the phrase "97% parvarik." Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner, is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The story revolves around the chaos in a small town when a VHS tape from the 1990s surfaces, showing an intimate video of the characters Vicky and Vidya.

    ALSO READ: Kerala: Director Ranjith gets anticipatory bail in sexual harassment case filed by Kozhikode man

    Triptii Dimri's last appearance was in Bad Newz alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. The film, centered around a love triangle, is a romantic comedy in which her character becomes pregnant by two different men due to a rare case of heteropaternal superfecundation. The plot thickens when, after a paternity test, it is revealed that both Vicky and Ammy’s characters are the fathers of the child.

    In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal discussed the evolution of the title for Bad Newz. Initially, the film had been considered under different names like Raula, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, and even Good Newwz 2. Vicky mentioned that the team ultimately settled on Bad Newz as it best suited the film’s tone and concept. He explained that the movie shares thematic similarities with Good Newwz since both revolve around the comedic elements of pregnancy, which made Bad Newz feel like a natural fit.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Director Ranjith gets anticipatory bail in sexual harassment case filed by Kozhikode man dmn

    Kerala: Director Ranjith gets anticipatory bail in sexual harassment case filed by Kozhikode man

    Ponniyin Selvan star Jayam Ravi announces divorce from wife Aarti after 15 years of marriage RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan star Jayam Ravi announces divorce from wife Aarti after 15 years of marriage

    'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack': Netflix series faces legal action from ANI for THIS reason; Read more NTI

    'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack': Netflix series faces legal action from ANI for THIS reason; Read more

    [WATCH] Fans compare Jaya Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut in viral clip; Actress explains her exit from films RTM

    [WATCH] Fans compare Jaya Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut in viral clip; Actress explains her exit from films

    Do you know Hema Malini NEVER visited Dharmendra's house? Actress says, 'Never want to meddle..' RKK

    Do you know Hema Malini NEVER visited Dharmendra's house? Actress says, 'Never want to meddle..'

    Recent Stories

    Aishwarya Rai to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Celebrities who rocked bold lipstick looks RTM

    Aishwarya Rai to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Celebrities who rocked bold lipstick looks

    MS Dhoni to Sachin Tendulkar: Top 7 athletes with ranks in Indian military gcw

    MS Dhoni to Sachin: Top 7 athletes with ranks in Indian military

    cricket India squad for Bangladesh Test: Bumrah's vice-captaincy remains uncertain scr

    India squad for Bangladesh Test: Bumrah's vice-captaincy remains uncertain

    Jayam Ravi-Aarti divorce reasons: Know what led to their separation RBA

    Jayam Ravi-Aarti divorce reasons: Know what led to their separation

    Top electric SUVs with longest range: Over 500 km on a single charge gcw

    Top electric SUVs with longest range: Over 500 km on a single charge

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon