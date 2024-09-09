'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video': Triptii Dimri shoots for dance video; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Triptii Dimri is gearing up for her upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao, set to release in October. As production speeds up, a viral video shows Triptii in a dance sequence

Triptii Dimri is preparing for her upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film, slated for release in October this year, is currently in the final stages of production. A video recently surfaced showing Triptii shooting for a dance sequence, which has since gone viral.

The video, shared by Viral Bhayani, features Triptii dressed in a blue outfit, dancing alongside a group of female dancers. In related news, Shehnaaz Gill was recently spotted on the sets of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video during the filming of a song. Fans gathered around her for selfies, as seen in another video shared by Bhayani, in which Shehnaaz was dressed in a night suit, posing with her admirers.

Back in April, Rajkummar Rao shared the film’s poster, teasing fans with a nostalgic ride into the 90s. He captioned the poster with a hint of excitement, stating that the movie would take audiences on a retro journey. The poster revealed only the title of the film, along with the phrase "97% parvarik." Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner, is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The story revolves around the chaos in a small town when a VHS tape from the 1990s surfaces, showing an intimate video of the characters Vicky and Vidya.

Triptii Dimri's last appearance was in Bad Newz alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. The film, centered around a love triangle, is a romantic comedy in which her character becomes pregnant by two different men due to a rare case of heteropaternal superfecundation. The plot thickens when, after a paternity test, it is revealed that both Vicky and Ammy’s characters are the fathers of the child.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal discussed the evolution of the title for Bad Newz. Initially, the film had been considered under different names like Raula, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, and even Good Newwz 2. Vicky mentioned that the team ultimately settled on Bad Newz as it best suited the film’s tone and concept. He explained that the movie shares thematic similarities with Good Newwz since both revolve around the comedic elements of pregnancy, which made Bad Newz feel like a natural fit.

