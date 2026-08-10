Air Hostess Salary in India: Here's How Much Cabin Crew Earn Every Month
Becoming an air hostess is a dream for many young women in India. But what's the job really like? We break down the salary, lifestyle, and all the cool perks that come with being a cabin crew member.
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The Craze for the Air Hostess Job
An air hostess, or cabin crew member, takes care of passengers' needs and ensures their safety on a flight. Many young women are drawn to this profession. In India, a fresher can expect to earn between ₹25,000 and ₹40,000 per month at the start of their career.
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What's the Starting Salary for an Air Hostess?
According to Skytech Aviation, a fresher at IndiGo earns about ₹30,000 to ₹47,000 monthly. Air India pays its new crew between ₹40,000 and ₹60,000, while SpiceJet offers ₹31,000 to ₹45,000. With more experience, your salary goes up. Mid-level crew can make ₹55,000-₹75,000, and senior crew can earn over ₹75,000 to ₹1 lakh. If you become a supervisor or in-flight manager, you could earn ₹1 lakh to ₹1.25 lakh a month.
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More Perks for Cabin Crew
The job comes with more than just a salary. Air hostesses also get extra perks like a flying allowance and a daily allowance for layovers. Many airlines give their employees and their families free or discounted flight tickets. They also provide health insurance, medical benefits, and bonuses.
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Foreign Airlines Pay Even More
International airlines pay even better. For instance, Emirates pays its cabin crew around ₹2 lakh to ₹2.54 lakh per month. At Qatar Airways, the salary can range from ₹95,000 to ₹1.8 lakh. Of course, you'll need a valid visa and work permit for these international jobs.
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Education and Language Skills for Air Hostesses
To apply for an air hostess job, you need to have completed at least your 12th standard. The exact requirements change from one airline to another. For example, IndiGo hires female candidates who are between 18 and 27 years old. You must speak English and Hindi fluently, be at least 155 cm tall, and have a body weight that is proportional to your height.
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No Visible Tattoos Allowed!
Airlines have a strict 'no visible tattoos' policy. Air India has similar eligibility rules. Once you are selected, you go through a special training program for about three months. After completing the training, you can officially start your career as an air hostess.
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