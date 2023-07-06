Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gluten Free to Controlling Diabetes: 5 incredible benefits of eating Jowar

    Say hello to jowar, the nutrient-packed grain that's revolutionizing the way we eat. Bursting with a myriad of health benefits, jowar is becoming a superstar in the world of nutrition. Jowar is an incredible food that is only more good and beneficial for your health in daily life.

    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 10:25 PM IST

    Experience the extraordinary benefits of jowar in your daily diet and unleash a new level of wellness. From its fibre-packed wonders to its gluten-free versatility and impressive nutritional profile, jowar is a true hero in the realm of healthy eating. Embrace the power of jowar and elevate your well-being one delicious bite at a time. In the realm of nutritious grains, jowar reigns supreme as a true superfood. Packed with an impressive array of health benefits, this gluten-free grain has earned its place on the culinary stage. Get ready to discover the top five benefits of incorporating jowar into your daily diet, and prepare to be amazed by the transformation it brings to your well-being.

    Here are the 5 main reasons why Jowar is a superfood for your health:

    1. Gluten-Free Goodness:

    For those seeking a gluten-free alternative, jowar emerges as a delicious hero. Embrace a diet free from gluten-related concerns and savour the versatility of this grain, indulging in a wide array of mouthwatering dishes without compromising on flavour or nutrition.

    2. Controlling Diabetes:

    Say goodbye to blood sugar spikes and crashes with the low glycemic index magic of jowar. By regulating blood sugar levels, this grain keeps your energy steady throughout the day, making it an excellent choice for individuals with diabetes or those striving to maintain stable blood sugar levels.

    3. Nutrients-rich wonder food:

    Jowar is a nutrient treasure trove, boasting an impressive lineup of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. From bone-strengthening calcium and energy-boosting iron to immune-supporting vitamins and minerals, jowar elevates your overall health and ensures your body thrives on a daily basis.

    4. Heart's Best Friend:

    Promoting a healthy heart has never been tastier. Jowar works its magic by being low in cholesterol and containing compounds that reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. Let the antioxidants present in jowar shield your heart from oxidative stress, paving the way for a healthier cardiovascular system.

    5. Fibre-Rich grain:

    Jowar is a fibre powerhouse, fueling your body with the essential dietary fibre it craves. By promoting healthy digestion, preventing constipation, and supporting weight management, jowar keeps you feeling satisfied and energized throughout the day.

