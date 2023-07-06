Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unlocking the healing power of Lavender: 7 medicinal benefits explored

    Discover the incredible therapeutic properties of lavender. From promoting relaxation and sleep to soothing skin and relieving pain, explore the diverse medicinal benefits of this versatile herb.

    Unlocking the Healing Power of Lavender: 7 Medicinal Benefits Explored MSW EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    Lavender is a versatile and popular herb known for its soothing fragrance and beautiful purple flowers. It has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties, and today it continues to be widely recognized for its therapeutic benefits.  Lavender offers a range of medicinal benefits that have been recognized and utilized for centuries. From its ability to promote relaxation and sleep to its benefits for skin health, pain relief, digestion, mood enhancement, and respiratory support, lavender is a versatile herb with a wide array of therapeutic properties. Whether used in aromatherapy, topically applied, or consumed in the form of tea or supplements, lavender can be a valuable addition to a holistic wellness routine.

    Let us explore seven of the medicinal benefits of lavender:

    1. Calming and Relaxation:

    One of the most well-known benefits of lavender is its ability to promote relaxation and calmness. The scent of lavender has a soothing effect on the nervous system, making it a popular choice for aromatherapy. Inhaling lavender oil or using lavender-scented products can help reduce stress and anxiety levels, providing a sense of tranquility and relaxation.

    2. Sleep Aid:

    Lavender is often used to promote better sleep. Research has shown that lavender can improve sleep quality and duration, making it a valuable natural remedy for individuals experiencing insomnia or sleep disturbances. The scent of lavender has a sedative effect, helping to induce a state of relaxation and promoting a restful night's sleep.

    3. Skin Health:

    Lavender possesses anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that make it beneficial for various skin conditions. It can help soothe skin irritations such as acne, eczema, and sunburn. Lavender oil also aids in the healing of wounds and prevents infections due to its antimicrobial activity. It is often used in skincare products to promote healthy and radiant skin.

    4. Pain Relief:

    Lavender has analgesic properties that can help alleviate pain and discomfort. It can be used topically as an essential oil or in the form of a lavender-infused balm or cream to provide relief from muscle aches, joint pain, and headaches. Massaging lavender oil onto the affected area can help reduce inflammation and soothe pain.

    5. Digestive Support:

    Lavender has been traditionally used to aid in digestion and alleviate digestive discomfort. It can help relieve symptoms such as bloating, indigestion, and stomach cramps. Drinking lavender tea or using lavender oil in aromatherapy massage can help promote healthy digestion and relieve gastrointestinal issues.

    6. Mood Enhancement:

    Lavender is known for its positive effects on mental health and mood. It has been shown to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. The scent of lavender has a calming effect on the mind and can help uplift the mood, promoting a sense of well-being and relaxation. It is often used in aromatherapy to create a peaceful and harmonious environment.

    7. Respiratory Relief:

    Lavender has expectorant properties that make it beneficial for respiratory conditions such as colds, coughs, and congestion. Inhaling steam infused with lavender oil can help clear the airways and provide relief from respiratory symptoms. It can also help soothe throat irritations and promote faster recovery from respiratory infections.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 4:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Sherlock Holmes to Hercule Poirot - 7 Must-Read Detective Books of All Time MSW EAI

    Sherlock Holmes to Hercule Poirot - 7 must-read detective books of all time

    Unlocking the Power of Aloe Vera: 7 Versatile Ways to Use It for Skin, Hair, and Health MSW EAI

    Unlocking the Power of Aloe Vera: 7 Versatile Ways to Use It for Skin, Hair, and Health

    Hampi to Mysore Palace: 10 historical places in Karnataka to satiate the history buff in you ATG EAI

    Hampi to Mysore Palace: 10 historical places in Karnataka to satiate the history buff in you

    Bangalore Fort to Chitradurga Fort: 6 places for all fort lovers in Karnataka ATG EAI

    Bangalore Fort to Chitradurga Fort: 6 places for all fort lovers in Karnataka

    Coorg to Ooty: 7 hill stations in Karnataka to experience nature's majesty ATG EAI

    Coorg to Ooty: 7 hill stations in Karnataka to experience nature's majesty

    Recent Stories

    Delhi court summons Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in defamation case AJR

    Delhi court summons Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in defamation case

    5 benefits of walking barefoot you should know gcw eai

    5 benefits of walking barefoot you should know

    Sherlock Holmes to Hercule Poirot - 7 Must-Read Detective Books of All Time MSW EAI

    Sherlock Holmes to Hercule Poirot - 7 must-read detective books of all time

    As prices skyrocket, thieves steal tomatoes worth lakhs from Karnataka farmer's farm vkp

    As prices skyrocket, thieves steal tomatoes worth lakhs from Karnataka farmer's farm

    Nia Sharma SUPER SEXY photos: TV actress shows off her hourglass figure in BOLD outfit RBA

    Nia Sharma SUPER SEXY photos: TV actress shows off her hourglass figure in BOLD outfit

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon