Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon Pet Care: Tips to keep your dogs healthy during rainy season

    Caring for your pet dog during the monsoon season is crucial to ensure their health and well-being. Regular check-ups, tick and flea prevention, and indoor exercises are important aspects of your pet's monsoon care. 
     

    Monsoon Pet Care: Tips to keep your dogs healthy during rainy season RBA EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    Taking proper care of your pet dog during the monsoon season is essential to keep them safe and healthy. The rainy season brings challenges, such as dampness, increased risk of infections, and pest infestations. Following specific monsoon care guidelines is crucial to ensure your furry friend's well-being. From providing a dry and sheltered environment to preventing water stagnation and maintaining hygiene, these measures can help protect your dog from illnesses and discomfort.

    Regular check-ups, tick and flea prevention, and indoor exercises are important aspects of your pet's monsoon care. Implementing these seven essential tips ensures that your furry companion stays happy and healthy throughout the monsoon season. Here are seven vital tips in monsoon care for your pet dog:

    Also Read: German Shepherd: 7 things to know before getting a puppy

    Monsoon Pet Care: Tips to keep your dogs healthy during rainy season RBA EAI

    Provide a sheltered and dry environment: Ensure your dog has a warm and dry place to stay indoors, away from drafts and dampness. Create a cozy space with comfortable bedding to keep them dry and comfortable.

    Keep them clean and dry: Regularly dry your dog's fur thoroughly to prevent fungal and bacterial infections. Use pet-friendly towels or a blow dryer on a low heat setting. Avoid letting them stay wet for prolonged periods.

    Prevent water stagnation: Remove any stagnant water around your home, as it can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and increase the risk of diseases like dengue or Leptospirosis. Keep water bowls fresh and clean.

    Monsoon Pet Care: Tips to keep your dogs healthy during rainy season RBA EAI

    Maintain hygiene: Clean your dog's paws and underbelly after walks to remove mud, dirt, or chemicals from rainwater. Pay attention to areas prone to fungal infections and use pet-friendly wipes or mild soapy water.

    Prevent tick and flea infestations: The monsoon season can increase ticks and fleas. Use veterinarian-recommended tick and flea preventatives regularly to protect your dog from infestations and related diseases.

    Also Read: German Shepherd to Golden Retriever-7 best therapy dog breeds in India

    Exercise indoors: If it's raining heavily, consider engaging your dog in indoor exercises and mental stimulation activities to keep them physically active and entertained. This can include puzzle toys, obedience training, or interactive games.

    Check for signs of illness: Monitor your dog closely for any signs of illness, such as loss of appetite, lethargy, coughing, or skin irritations. If you notice any unusual symptoms, consult your veterinarian promptly.

    Remember, your dog's well-being and comfort are essential during the monsoon season. Following these tips can help ensure that your furry friend stays safe, healthy, and happy throughout this rainy period.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 1:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Monsoon Rain: 7 places to avoid during rainy season in India RBA EAI

    Monsoon Rain: 7 places to avoid during rainy season in India

    Say goodbye to double chin 5 effective strategies for a perfect jawline gcw eai

    Say goodbye to double chin: 5 effective strategies for a perfect jawline

    Kedarnath temple to prohibit mobile phones soon? Trust issues notice vkp

    Kedarnath temple to prohibit mobile phones soon? Trust issues notice

    Here are 10 ways to mend ties with your past lover ADC EIA

    Here are 10 ways to mend ties with your past lover

    Numerology Prediction for July 6, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for July 6, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Virupaksha temple to Queen's bath: 7 must visit sites of Hampi ATG

    Virupaksha temple to Queen's bath: 7 must visit sites of Hampi

    Karnataka CM Siddamaraiah set to break record with 14th Budget presentation on July 7

    Karnataka CM Siddamaraiah set to break record with 14th Budget presentation on July 7

    Chandu Champion: Does Kartik Aaryan's film have deep connection with late Sushant Singh Rajput? vma

    Chandu Champion: Does Kartik Aaryan's film have deep connection with late Sushant Singh Rajput?

    football Inter Miami in pursuit of Eden Hazard to form a partnership with Lionel Messi osf

    Inter Miami in pursuit of Eden Hazard to form a partnership with Lionel Messi

    Celebrating Shweta Tripathi's Birthday: Her 7 characters we love MSW

    Celebrating Shweta Tripathi's Birthday: Her 7 characters we love

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon