Every year, Ganesh Utsav is celebrated during the Bhadrapada month. But why is this festival celebrated for ten days? Do you know the reason behind it?

Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of the Bhadrapada month. This year, this festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27th. On the first day of the festival, Ganesh idols are installed. Then, for ten days, Ganesha is worshipped with devotion. These Ganesh idols are immersed on the last day of the festival, Anant Chaturdashi. Very few people know why Ganesh Utsav is celebrated for 10 days? Learn more about the reason behind this...

How was Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated earlier?

Ganesh Utsav is celebrated differently by different people. Until a few hundred years ago, Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated for only one day. The specialty is that at that time there was no tradition of bringing clay Ganesh idols. People used to celebrate this festival with great pomp by worshipping the Ganesh idol installed in their homes. At that time, Ganesh Utsav was celebrated in homes, not publicly.

Who started the public Ganesh festival?

According to the Ganesh issue published by Gita Press Gorakhpur, the great revolutionary Bal Gangadhar Tilak started the tradition of celebrating public Ganesh festival. There was a special plan behind this. When our country was enslaved by the British, Bal Gangadhar Tilak started the tradition of celebrating the 10-day public Ganesh festival. During this festival, revolutionaries, disguised as Ganesh devotees, would gather and discuss plans to liberate the country. The British were also unaware of this.

Why is Ganesh Utsav celebrated for only 10 days?

When Bal Gangadhar Tilak started the tradition of celebrating public Ganesh Utsav, he chose Anant Chaturdashi for the immersion of idols, as this day falls 10 days after Ganesh Chaturthi. During this time, the revolutionaries were given 10 days to formulate their plans. In this way, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which was initially celebrated for one day, began to be celebrated for 10 days.

Can the Ganesh idol be immersed before 10 days?

In Maharashtra, some people immerse Ganesh idols in 2 or 3 days. This tradition is also not new. When a person installs a Ganesh idol in a place, at the same time, he also takes a resolution as to how many days later the idol will be immersed. According to that resolution, some people immerse the Ganesh idol in 2 or 3 days. According to scholars, doing so is in accordance with the scriptures.