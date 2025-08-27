Neil Nitin Mukesh celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with family, marking his father's 49th death anniversary. The family upholds traditions, decorating elaborately and even buying a specific perfume for Bappa during travels

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family on Wednesday.

The actor was joined by his father, Nitin Mukesh and his brother, Naman Nitin Mukesh, during the festivities as he offered a glimpse into the homely celebrations.

"We welcome Bappa with great joy. Today is also the 49th death anniversary of my father. You have granted him so much love and respect, making him immortal in everyone's hearts," Nitin Mukesh told ANI.

The 'New York' actor also opened up about celebrating the Ganpati festival, observing the traditions of Holi, Diwali, Raksha Bandhan and many more during the 10-day period.

"We treat him just like our family member. We celebrate all the festivals with him at the same time. All the decorations are specially done by my parents. We have focused on even the smallest detail," he said.

Neil shared an interesting anecdote, revealing how his family has been purchasing a specific perfume for Bappa on every trip. "We have a habit of this specific perfume for Bappa whenever we go out on vacations or to foreign sites," he said.

Talking about his films, the actor considered himself lucky to be able to put up a poster in front of his house every year during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Likewise, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who is also taking part in the festival, opened up about the celebrations in his new residence.

"When I came to Mumbai for the first time, it has been nearly 27 years, I wasn't sure about how to celebrate the festival and bring Bappa home. But over the years, it feels like Bappa has himself shown me the way, and it's his blessings," he said.

The actor expressed his gratitude, hoping to bring joy to people and help many more.