Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 brings families together in devotion as they welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes. Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to performing Ganesh Puja at home with tradition and sincerity.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of India's most cherished festivals that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and funnel of wisdom. The occasion will be celebrated on the 27th of August in 2025 with family celebrations across India as families prepare to welcome "Ganpati Bappa" home. However, while public celebrations are on a grand scale, performing Ganesh Puja at home has its own special charm. Here's a step-by-step guide to performing the rituals with devotion and ease.

Step-by-Step Guide On How to Perform Ganesh Puja at Home

1. Preparing the Puja Area

Cleanliness is the basis of puja. Start by cleaning the entire house, with a focus on the puja area. Decorate the area with rangoli, flowers, and an attractive backdrop. Take a wooden platform (chowki), draped in red or yellow cloth since these colors are considered auspicious.

2. Idol Installation (Pran Pratishtha)

Bring home an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha and place it on the decorated platform. Sprinkle a few drops of holy water and chant mantras invoking the presence of the deity. Lighting a diya and incense would mark the divine start of the festival.

3. Sankalpa (Resolution)

Before the commencement of the main rituals, make a sankalpa or resolution for executing the puja with utmost sincerity while sitting with folded hands. Further mention your name, the occasion, and your prayers for well-being and prosperity and the removal of obstacles for yourself and your loved ones.

4. Offering to Lord Ganesha (Upacharas)

Offer symbolic items such as flowers, durva grass, sandalwood paste, turmeric and kumkum. Present fruits and sweets, especially modaks and laddus, considered to be Ganesha's favourites. You may also recite the Ganapati Atharvasirsha or chant the mantra "Om Gan Ganapataye Namah."

5. Performing the Aarti

The most joyful phase of the ritual is the aarti. Light camphor and rotate it before the idol in a circular motion, singing Ganesh aarti. The members of the family may be invited to harmonize with claps, songs, and instruments in joyfully elevating the spiritual atmosphere.

6. Distributing Prasad

After the completion of the aarti, the prasad, that is the fruits, sweets, and other offerings, should be distributed among family people and guests. This is symbolic in that everyone is sharing in the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha.

7. Daily Puja Until Visarjan

For families keeping the idol for multiple days (1.5, 3, 5, 7, or 11 days), daily rituals of offering flowers, sweets, and performing the aarti should continue. Each day strengthens the bond with the deity and blesses the home.

8. Ganesh Visarjan (Immersion)

On the last day, bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha with a visarjan. Traditionally, the idol is immersed in water, symbolizing the cycle of creation and dissolution. Nowadays, many families are also considering some eco-friendly methods—among them, immersing in a bucket or artificial pond to avoid harming nature.

Ganesh Chaturthi at home is all about devotion, rituals, and being with loved ones. With these easy steps, Ganesh Puja can be performed with love and devotion so that Lord Ganesha blesses your house with happiness, prosperity, and wisdom in the year 2025.