Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here’s why offering Tulsi leaves in Ganpati’s puja is considered inauspicious

While the use of Tulsi Patta or Tulsi leaves is considered to be auspicious in every puja, did you know that it is inauspicious to use for Ganesh puja? In fact, if Tulsi leaves are offered to Ganpati, it is believed that it will anger God. Continue reading the article to know why Tulsi is considered inauspicious in Ganesh puja.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Ganpati Bappa. It marks the beginning of the 10-day long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi; this year, the festival will begin on August 31.

In Hinduism, Goddess Parvati's son, Lord Ganesha, is considered a symbol of happiness, prosperity, glory, and good luck. Ganesh Ji is also considered the God of wisdom. He is the God who is worshipped first before starting any auspicious work or puja. It is believed that by worshipping Lord Ganesha in a ritualistic manner, he is pleased with the devotees and takes away all their troubles.

During Ganesh Utsav, people offer various things to please Ganpati Bappa. However, there are some things which should not be used in his puja. One of these things is Tulsi leaves. But do you know why Tulsi leaves are not offered to Lord Ganesh?

According to mythological beliefs, once Ganesha was meditating on the banks of the river Ganges. During this period, Tulsi, the daughter of Dharmatmaj, went on a pilgrimage with the desire to get married. After completing all the pilgrimage places, she reached the banks of the Ganges. There, she saw Lord Ganesh in a meditative state.

It is believed that Lord Ganesha, who was meditating, was seated on a jewelled throne. Goddess Tulsi was fascinated by his appearance and the desire to marry him arose in her mind. She then distracted him by expressing her desire to marry him. Ganesh Ji rejected her proposal, claiming himself to be a celibate. Upon facing the rejection, Tulsi got angry and cursed him to have not one but two marriages.

Upon hearing this, Lord Ganesha also got angry and cursed her saying that she will be married to an Asura. She then apologised to Ganesh Ji. After her apology, Ganesh Ji told her that she will be married to the demon ‘Shankhchurna’, adding that she will also become the one who gives life and salvation to the world in Kalyuga, along with being dear to Lord Vishnu and Shri Krishna.

However, Lord Ganesh also told her that offering Tulsi in his worship will not be considered auspicious. And thus, offering Tulsi to Lord Ganesh is deemed inauspicious in Hinduism.