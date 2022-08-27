Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 interesting things about Ganpati Bappa one must know

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: With the festival of Ganesh Utsav approaching on August 31, here are five interesting things about Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva’s son, Lord Ganesh, that his devotees must know about.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: This year Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on August 31. The 10-day festival is celebrated each year on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada. According to the belief, Lord Ganesha was born on this day. It is one of the most important festivals of the Hindus and is celebrated with great pomp across the country, especially in Maharashtra. On this day, devotees welcome Ganpati Bappa in their homes and install his idol; they worship the idol daily for the next 10 days, and offer him prasad, particularly ‘modak’ and ‘laddoo’ which are considered to be his favourite. As the festival approaches, here are five interesting things about Ganpati Bappa that his devotees must know.

Lord Ganesha is the only deity in whose worship Durva is used. According to religious scriptures, there was an Asura (demon) named Agalasura. He used to swallow the sages alive. Lord Ganesh then swallowed the Asura to kill him and save everyone from him. However, this caused a burning in Lord Ganesh's stomach. Then, to settle the burning of his stomach, Rishi Kashyap had given Durva to consume which brought him at ease, instantly. And thus, 'Durva' is offered to God.

We all know that Ganesh Ji's vehicle is a moushak (rat). But did you know how the moushak become his vehicle? As per beliefs, moushak was the first demon whom Lord Ganpati had punished but turning him into a rat. Then at his request only, Ganesh Ji decided to make him his vehicle, and Ganpati Bappa came to know as 'Moushakraj'.

It is said that Lord Ganesh has a special skill in writing. This is the reason that when Rishi Ved Vyas needed someone who could write the entire story of Mahabharata in one go and without stopping, he chose Lord Ganesh for it. There are also beliefs which say that when the peacock feather with which Ganesh Ji was writing the script broke, he decided to break one of his teeth and continued writing, ensuring that Rishi Ved Vyas's link of narrating Mahabharat is not disturbed.

Lord Ganesha loves red and vermilion colours which makes him happy. Therefore red-coloured flowers are offered to him.

