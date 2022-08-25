Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 ideas to decorate your home, temple on the festival

With only a few days left for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi to begin, here are five easy ideas in which you can decorate your home. Try out these ideas and get your house ready for the festival before you welcome ‘Ganpati Bappa’ on August 31.

Image: Getty Images

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is just round the corner. This year, the 10-day festival will begin on August 31. Preparations for welcoming ‘Ganpati Bappa’ into our homes have already begun in full swing. It is a festival that brings joy, prosperity, love and most importantly, sweets (Ganpati Bappa loves meetha!) to our homes. Come Ganesh Chaturthi and everyone gets busy decorating their homes to welcome God. Each year, devotees bring home an idol of Lord Ganesh with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya!” and install it in their homes. For the next 10 days, they offer different sweets to God as ‘prasad’, including his favourite laddoo and modak, perform puja and ask him to bless them. With only a few days left for the festival, here are five ways in which you can decorate your house and prep up for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Image: Getty Images

Decorate your house with flowers: There is nothing better than fresh flowers to decorate your home for a festival. The place where you plan to install Ganpati Bappa’s idol should be decked up with fresh flowers. Not only will they add colour to your décor but would fill their room with their fragrance. ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 iconic Ganesh temple devotees must visit

Image: Getty Images

Use brass utensils, antiques, etc for décor: If you have those old brass urns, vases or antiques at home, then use those for setting up your home for the festival. Place them nicely and see how they add a touch of vintage to your décor. ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to take a good selfie with Lord Ganesha idol on your iPhone

Image: Getty Images

Light up your home with series: Festivals are never complete without lights. Therefore, bring out those Mirchi lights that you used for Diwali and put them to use once again. You can also use diyas (earthen lamps) to light up your home.

Image: Getty Images