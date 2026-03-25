Once you cross 60, your body changes. While fruits are healthy, some high-sugar ones like bananas, mangoes, and grapes should be eaten carefully. Here's a look at which fruits to limit and why.

We've all grown up hearing that fruits are super healthy for our bodies. And that's true! But here's the thing – after a certain age, some sweet fruits can do more harm than good. Yes, you heard that right. After the age of 60, older adults should maintain some distance from certain fruits. This is mainly because of their high sugar content and glycemic index.

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Let's find out which fruits might cause problems for your health and which ones you can continue to enjoy for a long and healthy life.

Bananas are high in sugar and carbs

Bananas give you a quick energy boost, but they're also packed with sugar and carbs, which can be a problem in your later years. Eating a banana can make your blood sugar shoot up suddenly. If you have diabetes, you must check with your doctor before having one.

Avoid very sweet grapes

Grapes are delicious and sweet, but they have a lot of natural sugar. After you turn 60, it's a good idea to cut down on them to keep your blood sugar in check. If you're really craving them, having a small amount once or twice a week is okay.

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Don't eat too much mango

Summer means mango season is here! Even if it's your favourite fruit, you need to be careful about how much you eat in your older years. Mangoes can cause a rapid spike in your sugar levels. You can enjoy them once or twice a week, but only in small portions.

Pineapple can increase acidity

Pineapple is another fruit that older adults should be cautious about. It can cause both acidity and a sugar spike. If you often deal with gas or acidity, it's best to avoid pineapple altogether. If you do want to eat it, have a very small piece and never on an empty stomach.

Watermelon has a high glycemic index

Watermelon is considered a great fruit for hydration and is eaten a lot during the summer. However, if you are a senior, you should consume it in small quantities. The reason is its high glycemic index, which can affect blood sugar levels.

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