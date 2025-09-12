Free Healthcare for Senior Citizens Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana
The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is a scheme specifically introduced for senior citizens. It provides free treatment for seniors. Learn how to avail of it.
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
Higher risk of diseases
As we age, the risk of diseases increases. After 70, the body weakens, leading to frequent illnesses. This can result in high hospital expenses for their children. The central government has introduced a scheme for senior citizens offering free treatment.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : PTI
With Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card
No need to worry about parents' health. The government provides free treatment for those over 70 through the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card. This card offers free treatment worth 5 lakhs.
35
Image Credit : Instagram
How to get the card?
To get the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card, register on the PM Jan Arogya Yojana portal or the Ayushman app. You can also visit your nearest government hospital. After receiving the card, provide eKYC for activation.
45
Image Credit : Asianet News
Benefits of the card
Senior citizens over 70 with the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card get health insurance worth 5 lakhs annually. You can use this government insurance even if you have private insurance. The card covers treatment for 2000 ailments.
55
Image Credit : Asianet News
Even with private insurance...
Many private insurance companies are reluctant to offer health insurance to senior citizens, or charge high premiums. Hence, the central government launched free health insurance. Avail this opportunity if you have seniors over 70 at home.
Latest Videos
Related Stories