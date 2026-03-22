Pomegranate Benefits: Drink This Juice For 7 Days & See The Magic Happen!
Ever wondered what happens if you drink a glass of pomegranate juice daily for a week? The changes are just amazing! There's a solid reason why everyone calls it a 'superfood'.
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Pomegranate Benefits: Drink This Juice For 7 Days & See The Magic Happen!
Pomegranate is one of nature's best gifts. Your body absorbs nutrients faster from its juice than from the seeds. Most of us drink it now and then, but have you tried having it daily for a week? Health experts say you'll see revolutionary changes, from your blood flow to your skin's glow. Let's find out what really happens in those 7 days.
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1. Improves blood circulation
Pomegranates contain 'nitrates' that help widen your blood vessels. This makes your blood flow much smoother. After just one week, you will notice you feel much more energetic and active than before.
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2. Glowing Skin
The powerful antioxidants in pomegranate juice activate your skin cells. Within a week, you'll start seeing a natural glow on your face. It also helps reduce acne marks and blemishes.
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3. Heart health
This juice helps lower the bad cholesterol levels in your body. It's a real blessing for people with high blood pressure (BP). It also helps prevent blockages from forming in your arteries.
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4. Boosts immunity
Pomegranate is packed with Vitamin C and Vitamin E. These vitamins boost your immunity and protect you from common infections like colds and coughs, especially when the weather changes.
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5. Improves digestion
Drinking pomegranate juice daily reduces inflammation in the stomach. It cleanses your digestive system and provides relief from problems like gas and constipation.
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How to make healthy pomegranate juice
Wash the pomegranate seeds and put them in a mixer with some mint leaves. Blend for only 10-15 seconds. If you blend it for too long, the inner white part of the seeds will get crushed and make the juice bitter. Strain the juice. For better taste, add a bit of lemon juice and a pinch of black salt or honey. It's best to drink it fresh, without ice cubes. Pomegranates are naturally sweet, so don't add any white sugar. Make sure to drink it within 10-15 minutes. The best time is during breakfast or after a workout. If you have kidney problems or are on diabetes medication, it's a good idea to check with your doctor first.
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