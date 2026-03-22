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How to make healthy pomegranate juice

Wash the pomegranate seeds and put them in a mixer with some mint leaves. Blend for only 10-15 seconds. If you blend it for too long, the inner white part of the seeds will get crushed and make the juice bitter. Strain the juice. For better taste, add a bit of lemon juice and a pinch of black salt or honey. It's best to drink it fresh, without ice cubes. Pomegranates are naturally sweet, so don't add any white sugar. Make sure to drink it within 10-15 minutes. The best time is during breakfast or after a workout. If you have kidney problems or are on diabetes medication, it's a good idea to check with your doctor first.