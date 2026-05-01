The South Indian staple, dosa, has achieved significant global acclaim. In TasteAtlas's May 2026 list of the world's top 50 pancakes, masala dosa secured the sixth position, while dosa as a category and paper dosa also featured. This recognition marks a momentous occasion for savory Indian food on a global stage.

One of those foods that feels both straightforward and unique at the same time is dosa. This South Indian mainstay, made from a fermented batter of rice and lentils, is renowned for its subtle tang, crisp texture, and amazing adaptability. Dosa has progressively gained a devoted following outside of India, from the traditional masala dosa loaded with spicy potatoes to paper-thin variants served with chutney and sambar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

It is currently becoming more well-known worldwide. Dosa, in all of its variations, has left a lasting impression on TasteAtlas' May 2026 list of the top 50 pancakes worldwide. Masala dosa is one of the most popular savoury pancakes on the list, coming in at number six with a 4.3-star rating. Dosa as a category appears at number 15 with a 4.2 rating, while the ultra-crispy paper dosa secures the 35th spot with a 4.1 rating.

Given that pancakes are frequently connected to sweet meals in many regions of the world, this is a momentous occasion for Indian food. Dosa offers a very different experience from the average pancake since it is savoury, fermented, and flavourful. A closer examination of the top five reveals a blend of well-known street cuisines from across the world and comfort favourites.

With a rating of 4.4, Latvia's kartupelu pankukas is ranked first. French crepes and sucrees had the same score at number two. Classic French crepes are ranked third with a rating of 4.3. French Nutella crepes rank fourth with a score of 4.3, while Chinese jianbing completes the top five with a rating of 4.3.

Take A Look At Full List

The list shows how diverse "pancakes" truly are across cultures. With a strong ranking, dosa has gone from a regional favourite to a global star.