Hitting a Cockroach With Chappal? You're Making the Problem Worse
Ever seen a cockroach and reached for your chappal? We all have. But scientists say that's the worst thing you can do. Find out why this common habit might be spreading disease and actually increasing the cockroach problem in your house.
The Dangers of Killing Cockroaches With a Slipper
Recently, the 'Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)' has been a hot topic everywhere, from social media to Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Amidst protests demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, the party's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, made a viral statement: 'Cockroaches never die.' Jokes aside, science actually agrees. Cockroaches were on Earth even before the dinosaurs. They can live for weeks without their heads, females can reproduce without a male partner, and they aren't easily affected by a nuclear attack.
But when we see one of these super-survivors near our kitchen sink, our first instinct is to grab a chappal and smash it. If you do this, you need to be careful. Scientists believe crushing a cockroach with a slipper is a serious health risk for your entire family. Let's break down the two biggest problems with this method.
Problem 1: Germs spread into the air in your house
Problem 2: One dies, but leaves an army of 40 new babies
3 Safe and Easy Ways to Kill Cockroaches Without Using a Slipper
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