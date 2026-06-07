Recently, the 'Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)' has been a hot topic everywhere, from social media to Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Amidst protests demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, the party's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, made a viral statement: 'Cockroaches never die.' Jokes aside, science actually agrees. Cockroaches were on Earth even before the dinosaurs. They can live for weeks without their heads, females can reproduce without a male partner, and they aren't easily affected by a nuclear attack.

But when we see one of these super-survivors near our kitchen sink, our first instinct is to grab a chappal and smash it. If you do this, you need to be careful. Scientists believe crushing a cockroach with a slipper is a serious health risk for your entire family. Let's break down the two biggest problems with this method.