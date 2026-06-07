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Travel Guide: Monsoon mein Kerala

If you're planning a romantic getaway with your partner, these 5 places are perfect for that monsoon vibe.

lifestyle Jun 07 2026
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Pixabay
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Munnar

Munnar is all about its rolling tea gardens, hills covered in mist, and lovely waterfalls. It's a true paradise in the monsoon. 

Image credits: Pixabay
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Wayanad

In Wayanad, you can trek through misty trails and discover hidden waterfalls. You can really feel nature's pulse here. 

Image credits: Pixabay
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Athirappilly

People call it the "Niagara of India" for a reason. During the monsoon, the Athirappilly Waterfalls are in full force, and they just roar! 

Image credits: Pixabay
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Alleppey

Imagine cruising on a houseboat through Alleppey's backwaters while it's raining. The monsoon turns this quiet town into a magical waterworld. 

Image credits: Pixabay
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Thekkady

You must experience the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary during the monsoon. The whole jungle just comes alive! 

Image credits: Pixabay

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