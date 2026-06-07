If you're planning a romantic getaway with your partner, these 5 places are perfect for that monsoon vibe.
Munnar is all about its rolling tea gardens, hills covered in mist, and lovely waterfalls. It's a true paradise in the monsoon.
In Wayanad, you can trek through misty trails and discover hidden waterfalls. You can really feel nature's pulse here.
People call it the "Niagara of India" for a reason. During the monsoon, the Athirappilly Waterfalls are in full force, and they just roar!
Imagine cruising on a houseboat through Alleppey's backwaters while it's raining. The monsoon turns this quiet town into a magical waterworld.
You must experience the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary during the monsoon. The whole jungle just comes alive!
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