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Rajamouli's Favourite Food: This Nellore Dosa is SS Rajamouli's All-Time Favourite!
Everyone knows Tollywood's top director S.S. Rajamouli. His films are always blockbusters. But do you know what his absolute favourite food is? It's a special dosa that has completely won him over.
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Image Credit : SS Rajamouli\Twitter
Favourite Food
Director S.S. Rajamouli loves a special dish found in Hyderabad. In fact, his entire family is a fan! It's a dosa, but not just any dosa—it's the 'Panchakattu Dosa'. Rajamouli himself shared this in an interview. This famous dish is originally from Nellore but you can find it in Hyderabad too.
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Image Credit : Getty
So, what's so special about this Panchakattu Dosa?
This dosa is a special recipe from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. Its secret is the 'erra karam' or red chilli paste, made with dried chillies, garlic, and onions. This paste gives the dosa its unique spicy kick. They cook it on a large griddle over a coal fire, which adds a smoky flavour. It's crispy outside, soft inside, and even better with ghee. Rajamouli loves it so much, he gets it delivered to his film sets!
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