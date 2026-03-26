2 2 Image Credit : Getty

So, what's so special about this Panchakattu Dosa?

This dosa is a special recipe from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. Its secret is the 'erra karam' or red chilli paste, made with dried chillies, garlic, and onions. This paste gives the dosa its unique spicy kick. They cook it on a large griddle over a coal fire, which adds a smoky flavour. It's crispy outside, soft inside, and even better with ghee. Rajamouli loves it so much, he gets it delivered to his film sets!