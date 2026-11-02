A video shared by The Koon House offers a glimpse into a mushroom farmer's daily routine, showing how mushrooms are cultivated, harvested, sorted, processed, packed and delivered to nearby shops.

Mushroom farming involves several stages beyond simply growing and harvesting the crop. From maintaining suitable cultivation conditions and harvesting fresh mushrooms to sorting, processing and packaging them for distribution, the work requires time, care and hands-on effort. A video offering a glimpse into a mushroom farmer's daily routine has given social media users an insight into the various activities involved in bringing mushrooms from the farm to consumers' tables.

The clip, captioned "A day as a mushroom farmer", was shared on the official Instagram page of The Koon House, a mushroom farm.

Video Shows Mushroom Cultivation And Harvesting

The video begins with a selfie-style introduction outside the mushroom farm, where the farmer poses alongside a woman before taking viewers inside the facility. Before entering the growing area, he is seen sanitising his hands. Inside, rows of mushrooms can be seen growing in transparent cultivation bags.

The farmer then walks through the growing room, carefully collecting the mushrooms in a bucket. The footage offers a closer look at the cultivation and harvesting process, highlighting the work involved in producing fresh mushrooms.

Sorting, Processing And Packing Mushrooms

The video then shifts to the post-harvest activities at the farm. A woman wearing a hairnet and face mask is seen sorting and handling mushrooms at a worktable as part of the processing process. Another brief clip shows mushroom gravy being poured over a serving of rice, offering a glimpse of how the harvested produce can be used in cooking.

In the following scenes, the farmer and another person are seen sorting mushrooms and placing them into containers. The final clips capture additional behind-the-scenes activities, including packaging the produce and delivering the finished products to nearby shops.

Together, the visuals highlight the various stages of mushroom farming, from cultivation and harvesting to processing, packaging and distribution.

How Did Social Media React?

The video also prompted reactions from social media users, with some raising questions about hygiene and cleanliness, while another enquired about purchasing the products.

One user commented: "Hygiene."

Second user commented: "Cleanliness"

Another enquired: "How to order?"