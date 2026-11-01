They begin by beating eggs before preparing Tang Huan.

They then add water after mixing equal amounts of bread and cake flour.

Corn flour, custard powder, baking powder, and sugar are added into the mixture in the bowl. They then sieve this mixture to obtain a smooth batter.

Metal molds are used in shaping this sweet. They dip the mold into the batter before placing it in the hot oil. This batter separates into a circular shape when shaking the mold gently.

They then fry them until they become golden and crispy.

Families accord this sweet a very special place during Chinese New Year celebrations. They are prepared mostly at homes. Most people also believe that saying bad words in the kitchen brings the negative energy into the sugar ring, thus spoiling the coming year.