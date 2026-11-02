The journey on a train can be just as memorable as its destination. Taking you through misty mountains, lush tea plantations, stunning valleys and breathtaking coastal scenery there are many scenic train routes to take in India.

Here are 5 of the most beautiful train journeys in India that you should add to your bucket list.

1. Kalka-Shimla Toy Train, Himachal Pradesh

This scenic train journey is perfect for nature lovers. On this UNESCO World Heritage Site route passengers will enjoy views of pine forests, hills, tunnels and stunning bridges. This narrow gauge, historic rail journey is the perfect way to take in the natural beauty of Himachal Pradesh.