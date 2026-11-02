Khari Baoli traces its rich history back to the 17th-century Mughal era. Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan built the city of Shahjahanabad during his rule. His daughter Jahanara Begum established the Chandni Chowk market in 1650. A stepwell existed here to provide water for travelers, horses, and camels. The stepwell water turned salty over time, and the area slowly transformed into a spice trade hub. The name Khari Baoli actually connects to this salty stepwell. The area developed into a busy street by the 1920s. You can still feel the old-world business charm when you step into this market today.