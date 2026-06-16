From monitoring blood pressure and cholesterol levels in your 30s to screening for diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers as you age, regular check-ups play a crucial role in maintaining long-term health.

Reproductive health is one of the most neglected topics for both men and women. As men age, various changes may occur in their urological and andrological health. These disorders often stay silent for very long but might be harmful to overall health. Screening is the best way to detect them early, take preventive measures, and seek treatment promptly.

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A prostate check (PSA blood test, digital rectal exam) is done to detect early prostate problems such as malignant growths and benign enlargement. Screening also helps diagnose and manage patients with a positive family history or symptoms of aurinary tract infection (UTI). Routine testing of non-symptomatic men is decided on a case-by-case basis as advised by the doctors.

Urinalysis and culture tests are also useful for diagnosing infection, haematuria, and metabolic disorders. These tests are advised in patients with symptoms of urinary difficulties, inflammation or infection. Likewise, renal function tests and ultrasound can help to detect chronic kidney disease, stones and structural problems in males with hypertension, diabetes or urological complaints.

In andrology-related problems, tests like semen analysis, hormone tests, and scrotal ultrasound are the go-to tests for any concerning symptoms. Semen analysis helps in sperm count, motility, and shape evaluation for fertility testing. This is often suggested for men who are thinking about becoming fathers or who are suspected of having infertility.

Hormone panel for men (testosterone, FSH, LH, prolactin) detects androgen deficiency and endocrine disorders that can affect energy, libido, and fertility. Scrotal ultrasound is done to check varicoceles and tumours in men who have testicular pain, lumps, or swelling.

These targeted tests, including lifestyle guidance and general health check-ups, help with early detection and continuing care of men’s urological and sexual health.

-This article is authored by Dr. Ravi Shankar J C, Consultant - Urology (Advanced Endourology, Andrology, Renal Transplant, Robotic Urology), Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road.