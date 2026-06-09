High Blood Pressure: Protein-Rich Foods That Help You Stay One Step Ahead!
If you don't manage your blood pressure properly, you could face many health problems, especially with your heart. To lower high blood pressure, you should eat these protein-rich foods.
Nuts and Seeds
Fish
Fish contains a lot of protein and is also high in potassium. Both these nutrients help you keep your blood pressure under control.
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Eggs
Legumes
Legumes like beans and lentils are rich in both protein and fibre. If you eat them daily, you can lower your blood pressure and improve your heart's health.
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