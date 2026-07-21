Ambala Police sealed the Shambhu Border ahead of a farmers' march to Delhi. A traffic advisory has been issued with alternative routes for commuters travelling between Delhi and Punjab. The protest is against the proposed India-US trade deal.

Shambhu Border Sealed, Traffic Advisory Issued

Ambala Police issued a traffic advisory for commuters travelling between Delhi and Punjab after the Shambhu Border was sealed following a large number of farmers gathering for the Delhi march, urging travellers to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

The Police sealed the Shambhu Border after a large number of farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana border ahead of their scheduled march to Delhi to participate in the proposed 'Desh Bachao Morcha' Mahapanchayat against the proposed India-US trade deal. In view of the closure, Ambala Police issued a traffic advisory for commuters.

Alternative Routes for Commuters

As per the advisory, vehicles travelling from Delhi to Punjab can take the Ambala Cantt-Chandigarh route, followed by Lalru, Dera Bassi and Zirakpur before entering Punjab. Vehicles can also reach Punjab from Lalru or Dera Bassi using alternative routes.

For vehicles travelling from Punjab towards Delhi, the police advised commuters to take the Rajpura-Lalru-Dera Bassi-Zirakpur-Ambala Cantt route before proceeding towards Delhi. Commuters can also travel to Ambala Cantt and then proceed to Delhi from Rajpura, Lalru or Dera Bassi using alternative routes.

The Ambala Police has also advised people to dial 112 in case of any emergency and said it is committed to ensuring the safety of travellers and smooth flow of traffic. It also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused due to the closure.

Police on Alert Amid Protests

Visuals from the Patiala side showed a large gathering of farmers at the Shambhu Border ahead of their proposed march to the national capital's Kisan Ghat under the banner of "Desh Bachao Morcha".

On Monday, farmers staged a protest at the Shambhu Toll Plaza on the Ambala-Punjab highway against the arrest of Gurnam Singh Charuni, National President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni faction). Speaking to ANI, Ambala Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jagbir Singh said that the protesters had certain demands concerning Delhi and that the route, which had been blocked, had now been cleared for traffic. "They have certain demands concerning Delhi, and in this regard, they had blocked the route from Amritsar to Delhi; traffic flow has now been restored... The situation will be handled as it unfolds. We have made full arrangements to maintain law and order..." Singh said on Monday.

Meanwhile, heavy police deployment and barricading have been put in place at the Shambhu Border ahead of the farmers' one-day march to Delhi on Tuesday to protest against the proposed India-US trade deal. Police and security personnel have been deployed in large numbers as authorities remain on alert in view of the proposed march and gathering of farmers at the Punjab-Haryana border. (ANI)