Gardening Tips: 5 Fragrant Flowers That Will Fill Your Home Garden With Aroma
Want to turn your home into a sensory paradise? Plant these five fragrant flowers that will make your house smell fresh and flowery. Keep scrolling to learn more!
Of flowers and fragrance!
Imagine if I tell you that you do not need to go to a botany or a garden to smell fresh, flowery fragrances each time you crave some nature essence, but can feel it at home. Yes, plant these five flowers and watch your home garden, or balcony garden, bloom with freshness and positivity.
Jasmine
Jasmine is known for its rich, sweet, and comforting fragrance, which serves as a staple note in premium perfumes. Plant it on your balcony and enjoy the sweet feeling.
Rajnigandha
Known for its deep, sensual, and long-lasting floral aroma, Rajnigandha will fill your home with positivity and femininity.
Gardenia
The ‘king of fragrance’, Gardenia, is all you need. The creamy white blooms and glossy green leaves will make your day flowery fresh, how!
Champa
With notes of citrus, sweet jasmine, and warm vanilla, it makes for the best sensory treat.
Lavender
It has a clean, crisp, and herbaceous scent known for naturally lifting anyone's mood with its fragrant notes.
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