Monsoon Cough: Prescription Rule For Syrup Sparks Concern! Read On
Monsoon is here, and so are the usual coughs and colds. But what if you can't just buy cough syrup without a doctor's prescription? We look at what people think, the real dangers of self-medication, and safer ways to deal with that nagging cough.
The Spreading Monsoon Cough
Why is a Prescription Mandatory?
Authorities are tightening the rules on selling cough syrups over-the-counter. This is because some syrups contain harmful chemicals. Taking them without a proper dose can damage your liver, kidneys, and nervous system.
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What Are People Saying?
The Dangers of Self-Medication
Buying cough syrup on your own might give you quick relief, but it comes with serious risks. You might not find the real cause of the cough, like asthma or a lung infection. You could also face side effects like drowsiness or develop 'antimicrobial resistance' from using antibiotics incorrectly.
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When You Absolutely Must See a Doctor
Safe and Simple Home Remedies for Monsoon Cough
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