5 DIY hairmasks for hair growth in summer

Coconut Oil and Aloe Vera Mask

Mix equal parts of coconut oil and aloe vera gel and rinse after 15 minutes. This moisturizes the scalp and stimulate healthy hair growth.

Banana and Olive Oil Mask

Blend a ripe banana with a tablespoon of olive oil and apply on your hair. RInse after 15 minutes, This nourish hair and strengthen follicles.

Egg and Yogurt Mask

Whisk an egg with two tablespoons of yogurt for a protein-packed mask, apply on your hair and rinse after 30 minutes. This repairs damage and boosts hair growth.

Fenugreek Seed and Curd Mask

Soak fenugreek seeds overnight, grind them into a paste, and mix with curd and apply on hair. This reduces hair fall and encourage growth.

Avocado and Honey Mask

Mash an avocado with a tablespoon of honey and apply on your hair and rinse after 15 minutes.This promotes deep hydration and improved hair elasticity.

